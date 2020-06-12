Partnership benefitted blood supply, nonprofits

Vitalant is holding select blood drives in Rapid City and the surrounding areas, Sigel said. There are still some businesses and organizations that want to host blood drives. The Rushmore Mall is hosting the 15th annual Guns and Hoses blood drive June 23-26. Appointments are recommended; call 646-2625 or make an appointment online at bloodhero.com. Walk-ins are welcome. If you are feeling unwell, please do not donate blood. Stay home or seek medical care.

People also can schedule an appointment to donate blood at Vitalant’s Rapid City center, which is open seven days a week. For more information, go to vitalant.org or facebook.com/VitalantRapidCity/.

When blood is donated locally, at Vitalant’s Rapid City center or at blood drives in the region, the blood goes to help local needs first, Sigel said.

“We definitely support our area and the surrounding areas as well. … If we have the ability to send blood products (elsewhere, we do),” she said. “If needed, blood could go to someone across the nation. You could be helping someone in California, or in New York where there was a COVID-19 hot spot.”

In the Black Hills, the majority of blood donated is used for routine surgeries, blood disorders or cancer, Sigel said.