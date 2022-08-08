Partnership with Monument Health has Hill City faster, stronger ahead of season

HILL CITY — Devin Buehler is excited for a little rivalry action in a couple months.

Entering his second season as the Hill City quarterback, the sophomore signal-caller will lead his team 15 miles down the road for a late-season matchup with Custer, a new opponent on the Rangers’ schedule.

“I’ve got some friends down in Custer,” Buehler said. “So that’ll be a fun game.”

Before facing the Wildcats, something they haven’t done since 2012, the Rangers will have to take on two new opponents as part of their eight-game schedule, and are hoping their improved speed and increased numbers will lead to more success.

Since partnering with Monument Health for its athletic training, Buehler said his squad is quicker and stronger.

“With Monument, thank goodness we have that because it’s gotten everybody so much quicker, jumping higher,” he said. “It’s a real benefit to everybody. It makes us more athletes, not just some scrawny football kids.”

In 2021, Hill City struggled with limited numbers. By Week 1 it had 18 kids on its roster, which was soon cut down to 15 due to injuries. It finished with a 1-7 record, its worst mark since 2010.

But this season, the Rangers have started preseason with more participation, expecting 27 total players. They only graduated two last year, have three this season and saw an increased freshman class.

About five or six additional players who did not play last season returned to the team, giving fifth-year head coach Brett Eckert more depth.

“It’s a little nicer than last year,” Eckert said, chuckling. “Their buddies talked to them. Their buddies talked to them and said, ‘You’d be better for the team, it’d be great if you helped us out.’”

Among the returners, nearly the entire offensive line is back, as well as senior running back/linebacker Elijah Isakson, receiver Grayson Rahn and Buehler.

“Most of those kids who played last year, they’re back, they’re a year older, they understand stuff more and are better athletes,” Eckert said. “They’ve been putting work in all offseason, all year. We go year-round with our lifting and our athletic performance, so it’s nice to see all those kids back.”

As Buehler enters his second year under center, Eckert said he wants to see more leadership from his young QB as he runs the offense with the weapons he has.

“He’s got a lot of assets around him, we think,” Eckert said. “So helping him understand to spread the wealth, be positive, help encourage your buddies and try to get the best out of your offense.”

Hill City is also hoping for better execution on both sides of the ball. Last season, the Rangers gave up nearly 43 points per game, the most in Class 11B, and recorded the largest negative point differential, averaging less than nine points a contest on offense.

Eckert attributes the struggle to his low numbers and lack of experience, as Hill City was fresh off graduating eight seniors and had mostly underclassmen on his team.

“When you’re suiting up and having to play a bunch of freshmen and a bunch of kids who have never really played football before, you’re going to give up a ton of points, so defense is obviously an emphasis,” he said. “But at the same time our emphasis is also that we need to score more too, because we didn’t score many points either.”

Buehler, who will also see plenty of snaps as a defender in addition to his quarterback duties, said the Rangers’ increased stamina and agility should help them see more success this season.

“We’re going to run a lot more and we’re going to be physical to everything. We’re going to keep flying,” he said. “We’re going to be conditioned through the roof. We’re going to keep running and we won’t get tired.”

Hill City 2022 Season Schedule (home games played at Ranger Field)

Sat, Aug. 20 - at Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian

Fri, Aug. 26 - vs. Lead-Deadwood

Fri, Sept. 9 - vs. Sioux Valley

Fri, Sept. 16 - vs. Lakota Tech

Fri, Sept. 23 - at Miller/Highmore-Harrold

Fri, Sept. 30 - vs. Rapid City Christian

Fri, Oct. 7 - at Custer

Fri, Oct. 14 - vs. Hot Springs