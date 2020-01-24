Party leaders hopeful money can be found for education, state raises

PIERRE — In just the second week of the legislative session, at least one political party leaders is hopeful that money will be available for increases for education, state salaries and payments to Medicaid providers.

In her budget address in December, Gov. Kristi Noem said there would be no money for increases in those areas. In her State of the State address at the start of the legislative session, Noem said that state revenues were coming in better than expected, holding out hope that some sort of increases may be available.

Friday Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert of Mission expressed confidence that legislators on the Appropriations Committee would find the funds for increases as they work on the budget.

“I’m confident that appropriators will find the money,” Heinert said.

While across-the-board raises may not be in cards, Heinert said some lawmakers are hoping to find money to offer raises to lower income state employees and rural Medicaid providers.

“The desire, obviously, is to give something to the big three,” said Senate Majority Leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids, referring to education, state salaries and Medicaid providers. “We’re still waiting to see where the revenue numbers are.”