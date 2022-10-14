Passages celebrates new facility

Passages Women’s Transitional Living has finally come home.

Nearly a decade after welcoming its first resident, Passages Women’s Transitional Living has moved into its own residence, Passages Place, in Rapid City. The nonprofit, faith-based organization helps women who are transitioning from incarceration or homelessness to independence and recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

Passages hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate its completed Passages Place facility. The new 6,222-square-foot residence allows the program to have a maximum occupancy of 14 women. Previously, the program operated in a rental house and could accept just seven women.

“We’ve already moved in. It’s been a work in progress,” said Marge Beam, executive director. “We’re working on filling beds and (adapting to) a new building and all the technology in it.”

“We’ve been letting (women) in slowly because we have new staff and a new building and new everything,” Beam said.

The city of Rapid City donated the land for Passages Place, Beam said. Passages’ goal was to build a facility that it owned outright without needing a mortgage. Passages worked with the city and Scull Construction to design and build the new Passages Place residence.

Each bedroom houses two women with a shared bath. The residence includes housing for the resident assistant and office space for Beam, plus a kitchen, dining area, common area, meeting room, storage area and garage.

“I feel like this building that Passages as a nonprofit will own outright gives us a stronger foundation to be here long-term,” Beam said. “This gives us the potential to still be here in 10 years, 20 years, and as we grow into this building and possibly outgrow it, there’s potential to add more to the program.”

Overall, Passages raised more than $895,800 in cash and pledges to build the facility, including a $300,000 grant from the Sunshine Lady Foundation and $300,000 from the John T. Vucurevich Foundation. The architectural plans and some supplies and labor were donated by various subcontractors and suppliers.

Passages has a capital campaign in progress to raise the additional $385,000 needed to finish fully funding Passages Place, Beam said. Passages is hoping to raise the money by May 2023. The nonprofit also is in need of a van and is looking for someone in the community who could donate a van.

Donations to the capital campaign may be sent to Passages at P.O. Box 9614, Rapid City, SD 57709 or may be made online at passagesliving.com/donate.

The Passages program incorporates Bible study, work, community service and education to help women become physically and emotionally healthy and break the cycle of repeat incarcerations. They take life skills and basic financial management classes, get a job and share in household chores. The skills they learn help them build positive, sustainable lives. The women typically remain in the program for six to 18 months.

“In the smaller house, there were a lot of program things that we just didn’t have the room to do so we’ve been able to change how we do our program with having a large classroom on site,” Beam said.

Women who are new to Passages go through an intensive 30-day program that helps them acclimate to Passages, and the new residence building will accommodate those classes, plus volunteer meetings and activities, Beam said.

Passages is the only transitional program for women in the region and typically has a waiting list. Women must apply to the program and pay a monthly fee that helps cover educational materials, residential fees, the laundry facility, soap, personal hygiene and food. The women accepted to Passages come from the South Dakota Women’s Prison, the Pennington County Jail, Pennington County Drug Court program, treatment centers and the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.