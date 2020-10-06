Passages Pies Plus fundraiser goes virtual

The Passages Women’s Transitional Living annual fall fundraiser, Pies Plus, will be a virtual event at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Donations made to the Pies Plus fundraiser by Oct. 24 give donors access to the online event and a coupon for pumpkin cheesecake for two from Fork Real Café.

Donors will receive a link to the Pies Plus virtual event, which will include speakers whose lives have been impacted by Passages.

Donations to Pies Plus support Passages’ operational budget, which pays for costs of food, housing, clothing, transportation, staffing and teaching materials.

Passages Women’s Transitional Living in Rapid City is a faith-based program that provides a safe environment for women. It teaches women caught in the cycles of addiction, incarceration and homelessness how to recover and rebuild their lives. Donations to Pies Plus will enable Passages to continue guiding women as they transition into positive life patterns centered on Christ.

To donate, go to passagesliving.com/donate or make checks payable to Passages Pies Plus and mail to Passages Pies Plus, P.O. Box 9614, Rapid City, SD 57709.

For more information, contact 2020piesplus@gmail.com or 605-390-9230.

