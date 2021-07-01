Passages to break ground on new building

“We will also have an (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant room with a bathroom and shower. We have not been able to do that in the rental house. I’m so excited we’ll be able to do that,” Beam said.

Passages has raised more than $774,500 in cash and pledges toward the cost of its new residential facility, including a recent $300,000 grant from the Sunshine Lady Foundation and $300,000 from the John T. Vucurevich Foundation.

In addition to the land, Beam said architectural site plans and some engineering work has been donated. Scull Construction is donating dirt work, and other companies have agreed to donate some labor and supply some materials at cost.

“We’re so grateful. There’s too many people even to list that have made this possible for us, with a lot of volunteers and donors and hearts put into this,” Beam said.

Founded in 2008, Passages provides a safe, supportive environment for women who are newly out of incarceration or homelessness. Women can live in the Passages house while they spend six to 18 months in the program. The women accepted to the program come from the South Dakota Women’s Prison, the Pennington County Jail, Pennington County Drug Court program, treatment centers and the Cornerstone Rescue Mission. More than 140 women have gone through the program so far.