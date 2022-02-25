Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo join local LGBTQ+ board of directors

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have joined the LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center’s board of directors. The center is headquartered in the Black Hills.

Executive director, founder and president Joe Barb announced Thursday that Benatar and Giraldo have agreed to serve on the board. The LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center serves at-risk LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit youths with programs and supportive services.

“Pat and Neil have been incredible change-makers, not only in forward innovative music and entertainment, also in their unending pursuit of ensuring the world is a better place for youth. Both stand above and beyond in their dedication to improving the lives of children. We can’t be more grateful as an organization to both Pat and Neil in their efforts to help us bring more attention to the dire needs of the youth we serve,” Barb said.

Benatar is a four-time Grammy winning singer, songwriter and recording artist best known for hits including “Love is a Battlefield,” “We Belong,” “Invincible” and “Hit Me with Your Best Shot.” Giraldo has been a professional musician, producer, arranger and songwriter – and frequent collaborator with Benatar – for more than four decades. He is chairman of the board for the liquor company he founded, Three Chord Bourbon.

“We are happy to be partnered with the LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center. For four decades, Neil and I have been advocates for children’s issues, and are 1000% invested to help end homelessness for youth, however they identify,” Benatar said in a news release.

Barb said Benatar’s music – specifically a song she wrote and recorded called “Hell is for Children" — inspired him to contact Benatar’s manager and approach her about serving on the board of directors. The song is about the horrors of child abuse. Benatar responded to Barb's query.

“Youth experience the worst of everything that happens in the world, and we don’t talk about it,” Barb said.

Benatar and Giraldo both champion for children, and they also honor the memory of Benatar’s brother, Andrew “Andy” Andrzejewski, who died in a car accident. He was part of the LGBTQ+ community, and supporting and advocating for the LGBTQ+ community has always been a cause close to Benatar and Giraldo’s hearts. Benatar has done quite a bit of advocacy work for the LGBTQ+ community, Barb said.

The LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center board of directors includes locals, people from the Midwest region and throughout the United States, such as Benatar and Giraldo. Board members either have professional experience related to LGBTQ+ and Two Spirits individuals or are advocates for that community, Barb said. This is only board of directors Benatar and Giraldo serve on, he said, aside from Giraldo’s company, Three Chord Bourbon.

“We’ve carefully selected people based on were they extremely (experienced) that they could bring change, or what did they have in their background that could help us move in the direction we want to go?” Barb said. “Pat and Neil have been an incredible support. She said to us, ‘We would like to be on this board. This is important.’”

Other than their advocacy work, Barb said he was impressed by Benatar and Giraldo’s commitment to their family. Benatar and Giraldo will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary this year.

“They’ve never had a scandal. They have a solid marriage. They’re focused on their children and their marriage and family. To me, that’s who you want. It’s not just a (prominent) name,” Barb said.

Finding the right people to serve on the board and advocate for the LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center is especially important in the Black Hills, he said.

“We have not only LGBTQ+ but also Two Spirits individuals (who are believed to embody spirits of both male and female). We want to make sure the board is reflective of those we serve,” Barb said.

“We are still looking for board members,” he said. “We’re always going to be open to who’s the right person and is it the opportune time for them (to join the board).”

Barb said he is planning to open an LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center office at The Cave Collective in downtown Rapid City by early spring. That office will be a place where the center can make referrals and help those in need find support services.

The LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center plans to establish a Community and Counseling Center, with employment resources, emergency housing, testing and prevention for sexually transmitted diseases and infections, as well as community education and advocacy. Barb hopes that facility will open in about a year. Plans for outreach will include the Upper Great Plains states of South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska and Montana.

Barb said that while the LGBTQ+ Family Connections Center’s primary focus will always be on the LGBTQ+ community, the center also recognizes and plans to fill a need for housing.

Up to 40% of unaccompanied youths seeking services for homelessness identify as LGBTQ+. The largest risk factors for homelessness for the LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit community are often family rejection resulting from sexual orientation or gender identity. Homeless youths might be running away from physical, emotional, or sexual abuse, aging out of the foster care system, and experiencing financial and emotional neglect, Barb said.

For more information, to volunteer or to make a donation, go to lgbtqfamilyconnectionscenter.net or contact Joe Barb at joe.barb@lgbtqfamilyconnectionscenter.com.

