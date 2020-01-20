Patricia Trap to serve as acting superintendent for Mount Rushmore National Memorial
Patricia Trap to serve as acting superintendent for Mount Rushmore National Memorial

National Park Service Regional Director Bert Frost has announced that Patricia Trap will be serving as acting superintendent at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

She assumed her temporary position on January 6, 2020.

Trap is Deputy Regional Director overseeing 61 parks throughout the region for the past eight years and she will continue as acting superintendent until the position is permanently filled.

This change comes after Denice Swanke returned to Denali National Park in Alaska. Swanke served as acting superintendent for four months following the retirement of long-time Superintendent Cheryl Schreier.

