Patriots look to move forward with most of the team back

Despite only being a sophomore, lineman Jason Maciejczak has been a part of the good times and the bad times as he enters his third year on the varsity, and basically for much of his life on the Douglas sideline with his father.

He said the last two years was definitely a rough time.

"For these seniors to stick it out, even the guys below them to stick it out, hopefully we can build up to contending for a state championship, that would be amazing," he said.

Lineman Malik Ahmed-Hosie is one of those seniors who have stuck it out for four years. He said he has done so because he loves to play football with his teammates.

"It's been great. All of us are back, we all have been together since our freshman year. We're all brothers now," Ahmed-Hosie said. "It's been awesome that we are all back together."

With just about the entire team back, don't expect anything different out of the Patriots offensively this season from a Maciejczak team. They'll be tailback heavy with the hope of opening things up just a bit through the air.

Senior David Severson (6-0, 160) is in his fourth season at quarterback, with seniors Tyler Clark (5-8, 165) and Payton Dewitt (5-11, 170) at tailback.