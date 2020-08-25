Patriots look to move forward with most of the team back

The Douglas Patriots have certainly taken their lumps the last two seasons, winning just one game.
But the Pats are still standing, based on the fact that they return nine starters on each side of the football and about 40 letterwinners from last season. They'll look to put things together this season, beginning Friday when they host Mitchell (6 p.m.) at Dave Broadie Field at Patriot Stadium.
"We have a lot of returning starters from last season, and it is very well needed," veteran Douglas head football coach Dan Maciejczak said. "We've taken a beating for a couple of years, but these kids have worked really hard; they've worked hard since they were freshmen. Hopefully the way we get things going we should be able to pay back some people here and there."
Almost all of the starters returning have multiple years of varsity playing time. That was part of their plan, to get guys ready, Maciejczak said.
"The biggest thing around here is holding onto guys three or four years," he said.
Maciejczak said the Patriots' sticktoitiveness when things were down is a tribute to the players.
"The kids of today, I call it the dodge ball world. It's instant gratification or quit," Maciejczak said. "When they were freshmen, they saw the fun that we had, the success. The sophomore and junior years didn't go as planned. I'm proud that they stuck around and worked hard; they have worked hard every single year."
Despite only being a sophomore, lineman Jason Maciejczak has been a part of the good times and the bad times as he enters his third year on the varsity, and basically for much of his life on the Douglas sideline with his father.
He said the last two years was definitely a rough time.
"For these seniors to stick it out, even the guys below them to stick it out, hopefully we can build up to contending for a state championship, that would be amazing," he said.
Lineman Malik Ahmed-Hosie is one of those seniors who have stuck it out for four years. He said he has done so because he loves to play football with his teammates.
"It's been great. All of us are back, we all have been together since our freshman year. We're all brothers now," Ahmed-Hosie said. "It's been awesome that we are all back together."
With just about the entire team back, don't expect anything different out of the Patriots offensively this season from a Maciejczak team. They'll be tailback heavy with the hope of opening things up just a bit through the air.
Senior David Severson (6-0, 160) is in his fourth season at quarterback, with seniors Tyler Clark (5-8, 165) and Payton Dewitt (5-11, 170) at tailback.
"We like to run the ball and we do a pretty good job of it," Dan Maciejczak said. "Our offensive line is doing well, they have been together for four years. We're hoping for big things out of them."
Anchored by Ahmed-Hosie (6-foot-5, 260-pounds), Maciejczak (6-4, 295) and Shane Wright (6-0, 300), the offensive line is big (averaging about 6-foot-3, 285 pounds) and experienced. Also back on the line are seniors Trevor Anderson (6-0, 300) and Garrett Jamison (6-2, 270).
"I like to say that a lot of people don't recognize the O-line and D-line as the best position on the field, but really that is what you need," Jason Maciejczak. "If we can get that rolling, we should be OK."
Ahmed-Hosie returns as an all-state performer.
"Me and Jason are kind of big guys, so we have each other's back," he said. "The whole unit, we have each other's back. It's not just on me, it's all of us. I'll take on the block, and they can make the play. We're a team."
Clark and Dewitt are expected to give the Pats a one-two punch at tailback, although Maciejczak would like to develop three or four more players at that position.
"John Updike (5-11, 150) is a senior who we hope to develop," he said. "The thing for us is going to be depth. To play AA football and be successful, you have to have ones and twos to play football."
Coach Maciejczak said the team's defense is where they have made a lot of effort to improve.
"Two years ago we were a team that gave up one-play touchdowns easily," he said. "Last year I thought we learned to become a bunch of fighters, and very competitive and scrappy. This year I think we have taken another step forward and becoming a defense that has a little bit for pride and swarming to the football."
Defensive starters returning include: senior linemen Jevin Afraid of Light (6-1, 215), Thomas Holy Rock (6-1, 240), Maciejczak and Ahmed-Hosie.
Also back on defense are Clark and senior Brayden Kuenkel (5-11, 150) at linebacker and Severson at defensive back.
This preseason wasn't easy with the coronavirus restrictions, but Dan Maciejczak said they stuck to it, training eight at a time, and got the job done. He said they had about 50 players in their off-season weight program, led by coach Nathan Batteen.
"Whatever the South Dakota High School Activities Association came up with, we did," he said. "It was a lot of hours. Hopefully starting on Friday and through the course of the season, I think you'll see it pay dividends."
Ahmed-Hosie calls the last few months a roller coaster.
"It was hard coming out, we took a hit with this pandemic," he said. "We went down, then we went up to the top of the roller coaster and now we're making a big run down the track to see if we can get that first win. I'm really excited for that."
It's always a never-say-die attitude around the Douglas football program, and while the Patriots would like to get the season off on the right foot with a win over Mitchell, they know it is a long season and they have to have patience. After an up-and-down start three seasons ago, the Patriots upset Harrisburg.
Jason Maciejczak said they have good leadership and they're building back tradition.
"We hope to start on the right track with Mitchell, but we always have to prepare like the next team is the best team in the state," he said.
Dan Maciejczak said Mitchell is no slouch of a football team and has high expectations as well. But the key for now is just getting on the football field on Friday nights and playing the game.
"For me, the blessing is to be able to play football," he said. "For a team to show up here, for us to have a crowd, to be able to space out and to be able to play the game with everything going on, will be the big thing for us."
