Patriots runs past Broncs for first win

The Douglas Patriots picked up their first win of the season Friday night with a commanding 47-21 Black Hills Conference victory over Belle Fourche Friday night in Belle Fourche.
It was a come-from-behind win for Douglas, as Belle Fourche led 21-7 at halftime. The Patriots outscored the Broncs 40-0 in the second half.
No other results were made available.
Douglas, 1-1, stays on the road next Friday with a Class AA matchup at Huron against the Tigers.
Belle Fourche, 0-2, is home again Friday when it hosts Douglas, Wyo.
CUSTER 40, SPEARFISH 0: The Wildcats broke it open for the win against Spearfish Friday night in Custer.
No other results were made available.
Custer, 1-1, returns to the road at Lennox next Friday. Spearfish, 0-2, is at Mitchell Friday.
WATERTOWN 30, RAPID CITY STEVENS 7: The Arrows got four touchdowns from quarterback Kale Stevenson and toppled the Raiders Friday night in Watertown.
Stevenson threw for three scores and ran for another as Watertown picked up its first win of the season.
Watertown got a safety to open the scoring when it tackled quarterback Jed Jenson in the end zone. The Arrows poured it on the first half, getting a 5-yard TD pass from Stevenson to Dawson Schmidt, a 3-yard TD run by Stevenson and a 19-yard scoring pass from Stevenson to Cole Holden for a 23-0 halftime lead.
Stevenson hit Schmidt again from 13 yards out to make it 30-0. In the fourth quarter, Stevens got on the scoreboard when Jenson found Alex Trohkimoinen for a 64-tard touchdown pass.
Watertown unofficially finished with 334 yards of total offense, to 111 for Stevens.
The Raiders, 0-2, will open its home schedule Friday in the annual Rushmore Bowl, hosting Harrisburg at 8 p.m. at O'Harra Stadium.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 35, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 7: The Golden Eagles got four touchdown runs by Carter Hogg and took advantage of four Cobbler turnovers in the win Friday night in Aberdeen.
Hogg ran for 165 yards on 27 carries in the game as the Golden Eagles ran out to a 20-0 halftime lead as the Cobblers had two late second quarter turnovers that turned into points.
Rapid City cut the lead to 20-7 late in the third on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Kohl Meisman to Micah Swallow, but Aberdeen Central bounced back with a 7-yard TD run by Hogg and a safety early in the fourth to regain control.
Aberdeen Central quarterback Sam Rohlfs was 8-of-13 passing for 103 yards.
Meisman was 8-of-18 passing for 102 yards, one TD and two interceptions. Lane Darrow led the Cobblers with 46 yards on the ground. Rapid City had just 162 yards of total offense.
Rapid City Central, 0-2, hosts its first game of the season Friday when it faces Watertown in the first game of the annual Rushmore Bowl Friday at O'Harra Stadium. Aberdeen Central, 1-1, hosts Brandon Valley.
TIMBER LAKE 58, DUPREE 6: The Panthers scored 30 points in the first quarter and never looked back in the win over the Tigers in a game that was postponed from the first week of the season.
Timber Lake led 50-0 at halftime.
For the Panthers, quarterback Kedrick Martin was 5-of-6 passing for 150 yards and four touchdowns, while Hank Kraft had 72 yards on three carries and one score, Jayce Lawrence added 47 yards on three carries and one score.
Kraft also caught two passes for 43 yards and two scores, with Slater Ducheneaux catching two passes for 57 yards and one score. Hunter Schrempp caught a 50-yard TD pass.
Treg Thortenson was 5-of-13 passing for Dupree for 78 yards and one score. Hunter Stambach led the way in rushing with 28 yards on 12 carries.
Timber Lake, 2-0, hosts Newell Friday, while Dupree, 0-2, hosts Faith Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!