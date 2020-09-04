Patriots runs past Broncs for first win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Douglas Patriots picked up their first win of the season Friday night with a commanding 47-21 Black Hills Conference victory over Belle Fourche Friday night in Belle Fourche.

It was a come-from-behind win for Douglas, as Belle Fourche led 21-7 at halftime. The Patriots outscored the Broncs 40-0 in the second half.

No other results were made available.

Douglas, 1-1, stays on the road next Friday with a Class AA matchup at Huron against the Tigers.

Belle Fourche, 0-2, is home again Friday when it hosts Douglas, Wyo.

CUSTER 40, SPEARFISH 0: The Wildcats broke it open for the win against Spearfish Friday night in Custer.

No other results were made available.

Custer, 1-1, returns to the road at Lennox next Friday. Spearfish, 0-2, is at Mitchell Friday.

WATERTOWN 30, RAPID CITY STEVENS 7: The Arrows got four touchdowns from quarterback Kale Stevenson and toppled the Raiders Friday night in Watertown.

Stevenson threw for three scores and ran for another as Watertown picked up its first win of the season.