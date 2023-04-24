Milling and paving operations on U.S. Highway 212 east of Newell resumed Monday, April 24.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane, with pilot car operations guiding motorists through the work zone. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Anderson Western, Inc. of Bismarck, ND is the prime contractor on the $15.3 million project. The anticipated completion date is July 2023.

Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/newelltomaurine-pcn-068v.