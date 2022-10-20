PCSO announces promotions, presents service awards

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office recognized several deputies and announced promotions during an award ceremony Thursday morning at the Public Safety Building in downtown Rapid City.

Colton Reichert was promoted to sergeant at the Pennington County Jail. Reichert started his career as a correctional officer in 2018, Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said.

"Colton distinguished himself early by rapidly acquiring knowledge of all of our jail operations and establishing himself as an informal leader," Thom said, adding that Reichert intercepted a note between co-defendants in a significant federal case.

Chief Deputy Brian Mueller introduced the new Captain of Investigations, Dustin Morrison, who replaces Capt. Tony Harrison, who retired in August after almost 26 years in law enforcement.

Mueller said Morrison started as a deputy at the PCSO in 2003. In 2008, he moved to the Criminal Investigations Division. In 2012, he was promoted to sergeant and worked in CID and patrol. In 2016, he was promoted to lieutenant over the Special Operations Division and recently moved to CID as a lieutenant. Morrison is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and a deputy commander on the City-County Special Response Team.

"Dustin's very actively involved in the community. He serves on various boards. He's coached many of his kids activities growing up and he's usually got something going on from the time he gets up until way past dark every day," Mueller said.

Morrison's two sons, his daughter, wife, parents and mother-in-law attended the promotion ceremony.

Deputies Jacob Mundt and Jorge Salas were both recognized with a meritorious service award for aiding a man in cardiac distress. A meritorious service award is given for an acts that results in life-saving measures but does not involved personal danger to the employee.

When the deputies responded to the call, several onlookers were intoxicated and not complying with requests to clear the area, according to the award certificates.

Mundt applied an automated external defibrillator to the man, and both Salas and Mundt performed CPR. The man regained consciousness and began to breathe again. The certificates added that the deputies' actions were instrumental in saving the man's life.

Deputy Christopher Lindquist received a distinguished service award on Thursday for saving a man from the June 20 Cactus Cafe fire in Wall.

Lindquist told the Journal a few days after the incident that he was patrolling in downtown Wall when he saw smoke coming from the Cactus. After arriving, several people told him someone was trapped in living quarters above the bar. With the help of a citizen, Lindquist rescued the man by pulling him through a window and carrying him down the stairs.

"I had to go back and forth from the window about three times because the smoke was so thick," he said. "It was hard to breath."

The medal of distinguished service is awarded for an act that involves a significance risk to the life of the employee.

A total of 16 employees were given years of service pins at the ceremony, collectively representing 175 years with the sheriff's office.