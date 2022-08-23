 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PCSO identifies Sunday shooting victim

Public Safety Building

The Public Safety Building in downtown Rapid City is home to the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office released the name of a man who was shot and killed Sunday morning at a mobile home on Country Road just north of Rapid City. 

The investigation into the death of Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City, is on-going, according to a Tuesday PCSO press release. 

The release states "the homeowner, who is also the reporting party has been identified, interviewed and remained cooperative with law enforcement."

PCSO Public Information Officer did not return phone calls Tuesday for additional information.

A Sunday PCSO social media post stated the shooter was identified and being interviewed that day. It's unclear if the shooter and the homeowner are the same person. Law enforcement has not released any names other than Morrison's. 

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to contact Investigator Cameron Ducheneaux at 605-394-6115.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

