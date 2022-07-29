PCSO to return woman's personal items to her daughter 52 years later

While digitizing archived cases, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office came across a 1970 manslaughter case file containing personal photos and letters. The office plans to return the items to the victim’s daughter, who was 17 months old at the time.

Journal archives show 21-year-old Faye Johnson was shot once in the chest with a .25 caliber pistol on Jan. 23, 1970 outside M&W Cabins at 520 East North Street in Rapid City — now the Stardust Motel. Her killer was Harvey Dale Bray, a 24-year-old Rapid City man.

Bray was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the PCSO. After being let out on parole in October 1973, he went on to kill another young mother with an 18-month-old child in 1975. On Feb. 2, 1976, he died by suicide in the Pennington County Jail.

Rhonda Bohn, a computer tech at the PCSO, and Karen Olson, a staff assistant at the PCSO, found the files and brought them to PCSO Capt. Tony Harrison, head of the investigative division.

Harrison made it his mission to find Johnson’s daughter, born Francine Howard, now Francine Bergen, a 53-year-old woman living in Phoenix. The task took a few tries. Bergen didn’t respond to a call or Facebook messages, but Harrison eventually reached her through a connection of his in Phoenix.

“She never knew the story of how her mom died, the true story,” Harrison said. “She was told, believe it not, she was somewhere between 12 months old and three years old. She didn’t even know how old she was when this happened, so that’s how little about the case she knew."

Bergen told the Journal that after the killing, she went with her mother’s sister, Grace Bergen, who changed her last name to Bergen. For the first portion of her life, her aunt told her she was her mother, but Bergen later found out that wasn’t true.

“We had a really bad relationship. I just kind of think it has to do with my mom,” Bergen said. “One time, when she got really drunk and she was looking at me, she goes, ‘You just laugh like your mom, you talk like your mom.’”

Her mother’s story was fragmented, but Bergen learned pieces from other family members. She found out her mother had been killed but didn’t know many details of what happened. She had only one picture of her mother, which was lost about 30 years ago.

“I still have that picture in my mind,” Bergen said. “I just wish I never lost her. I really needed her.”

The office will send her the 135-page case file along with her mother’s address book, handwritten letters and photos, so she can learn more about her and her mother's story.