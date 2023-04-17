The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said scammers impersonating law enforcement and demanding money for outstanding warrants are once again at work in the area.

PCSO said scammers claim to be with the Warrants Division. The caller allegedly says the victim must return a call to resolve a court action.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office generally does not collect warrants or fines over the phone. An individual would be asked to settle a warrant fee in person.

PCSO can take payment over the phone on certain types of warrants. If it is a Power of Attorney (POA) warrant, we can take credit card information and process it.

Anyone can confirm whether or not they have an outstanding warrant by visiting pennco.org/warrantsearch.

Be skeptical when receiving calls claiming to be from law enforcement. PCSO suggests hanging up and calling law enforcement directly at (605) 394-6117.