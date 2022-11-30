Peltier takes stand in murder trial, court records show boyfriend had history of violence

A Rapid City woman accused of second-degree murder spent Wednesday afternoon testifying at the Pennington County Courthouse, answering questions about the couple's arguments and what happened the night she stabbed her boyfriend once through the heart, an injury he died from the next day.

Ashley Peltier, 36, testified that she and James Rice, who died June 9, 2021 on his 30th birthday, met at a "trap house on Lemmon Street" in summer 2016 when the two were both using methamphetamine.

A couple months later, the two began a romantic relationship. At the time of Rice's death, she said the couple had been sober for four years, a decision they made together. Peltier said she was drawn to Rice because, "He was nice. He was goofy. There was something about him that made me feel safe around him."

The couple would go on to have two children together — a son in September 2017 and a daughter in July 2020.

When her defense attorney, Angela Colbath, asked her to describe their relationship, Peltier said there were good days and bad days, but she tried to hold onto the good.

Colbath steered her client to talk about the bad days in the couple's relationship. Peltier said there were several incidents when the arguments turned physical: two in 2017, one or two in 2018, one in 2019, and two in 2020. The incident that occupied the most time occurred on Feb. 25, 2017 when police were called to a parking lot in Rapid City to a report of an assault.

Two of the three officers who responded to the call testified briefly. Richard Holt, who worked for the Rapid City Police Department from 1994-2021, testified he was a patrol officer working the second shift that evening and responded to the 1600 block of Haines Avenue to a report of a male assaulting a woman and that Rice was arrested.

Peltier testified that Rice had an argument at a casino on Haines Avenue and she left to walk to her uncle's house. He followed her to a parking lot and accused her of going to see another man, grabbed her shoulders and then the collar. After she got away, she said he grabbed her again and she fell onto the ground. She testified Rice was on top of her, not allowing her to leave. Peltier said he only let her go when a bystander yelled that the cops were coming.

Peltier testified she chose not to press charges. However, court records show that Rice was arrested on that exact date and pleaded guilty to a class one misdemeanor charge of domestic simple assault, attempt to cause bodily injury. He was sentenced to suspended sentence of 180 days in jail. The conviction has not been mentioned in the trial.

Rice's criminal history in Pennington County involving violence goes back almost a decade before his death, but that information has not been included in the trial.

In November 2015, he faced another domestic simple assault along with a misdemeanor charge of interference with emergency communications. He ultimately pleaded guilty to intentional damage to property and was given a 30-day suspended sentence and order to pay court fees.

In January 2015, he was charged with domestic simple assault, attempt to cause bodily injury. In that case, he pleaded guilty to intentional damage to property and was sentenced to a 90-day suspended sentence.

In 2012, he was charged with aggravated assault, interference with emergency communications, possessing less than two ounces of marijuana and intentional damage to property. He pleaded guilty to simple assault and was sentenced to 360 days in jail. 330 days were suspended, and he received 999 days time served.

Over the years, two women have had protection orders against Rice. His mother had two against him in 2012, one against him in 2015, and one against him in 2016. All four were for domestic abuse and all four were dismissed by the court on her request. The court granted another woman a protection order in 2020 for stalking that still stands. Rice requested a protection order from the woman a week later for stalking, but the court ruled that he failed to provide sufficient evidence.

Despite the court records, Rice's mother told the Journal shortly after his death that he was a loving, caring and giving person, and that he would do anything for anyone. His sister described him as a devoted father who loved everybody.

When Colbath asked Peltier why she didn't call the police when the couples' fights turned physical, she said she was aware that he would get a felony if he got another domestic charge.

Brent Kempema, with the South Dakota Attorney General's Office, questioned Peltier pointedly during cross-examination, attempting to poke holes in her testimony that she suffered physical abuse from Rice and that she was afraid of him.

He said that Peltier wasn't scared when she stabbed Rice, she was mad.

"I don't know how to answer that," she said. "It was a wide range of emotions. Honestly, I don't know. A lot of emotions were going through my mind."

Kempema asked her if she pushed Rice, and she admitted they pushed each other, but that he pushed first. Kempema then played a clip of Peltier telling RCPD Violent Crimes Detective Andrew Randazzo that she pushed Rice first.

Peltier said she gave her best account of the events that night, but she had a lot on her mind. She said she was worried about Rice, her children and herself.

"Everything happened so fast," she said.

Kempema also pointed out that Peltier told investigators she wasn't afraid that Rice would injure her and that she wanted to prove a point. Peltier said that she did say that, but it wasn't what she meant.

On redirect, her attorney asked her to elaborate on what she meant.

"You keep coming at me aggressively, I'm going to fight back," she said.

Peltier's trial is set to conclude Thursday with one more defense witness.

The jury will be asked to decide if Peltier is not guilty or if she committed one of three crimes: second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter or second-degree manslaughter.

She faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine if convicted of second-degree manslaughter. If she is convicted of first-degree manslaughter, she faces a maximum of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. If convicted of second-degree murder, she faces mandatory life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.