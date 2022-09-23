Penalties plague Sabres in loss to Gillette

The Badlands Sabres surrendered five power-play goals Friday night in a 6-1 loss in their first meeting with Frontier Division foe the Gillette Wild at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

The Sabres (2-3-0) in total were penalized seven times as the Wild capitalized on man-advantages.

Zach Vockler scored the lone goal for Badlands, an unassisted marker for his third of the season. Zach Broxterman stopped 47 of 53 shots between the pipes.

Gillette's first goal was void of a power play, scored a 8:45 of the opening frame. The team out of Wyoming then made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 12:26.

Vockler tallied his goal at 15:31 of the first period to cut the Sabres' deficit to one, but the Wild answered with a goal in the second period and three in the third.

After Gillette scored at 17:39 of the middle frame to go back up two, Zach Slinger tallied back-to-back power-play goals at 16:35 and 18:18 to earn a hat trick performance. The Wild tacked on one more in the final minute of regulation.

The Sabres and Wild meet again Saturday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.