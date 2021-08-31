Pendegraft earns 1st win as Stevens coach as Raiders top Central in straight sets

Back-to-back kills from Reynolds on an 8-2 run helped the Raiders ride out to a 19-11 lead in the opening set. The Cobblers crawled back, however, taking 11 of the next 15 points before staving off a pair of set points, the latter coming on a kill by Rinto, and earning themselves a set point up 25-24.

Stevens fended off the opportunity, and another down 26-25, before securing three straight points and converting its third set point with a ball that was mishandled by Central to take a one-set advantage.

“Something we’ve been focusing on in practice is we don’t want to be a late-starting team. It’s something we’ve really been focusing on mentality-wise,” Pendegraft said. “It’s point-for-point, no matter if it’s the first game, second game or third game. It’s playing the same level all the way through.”

The two squads played close through the first 18 points of the second set until the Raiders found a groove up 10-8 and carried momentum through a 13-0 run thanks to three aces by Reynolds and two kills and a block from McNabb for a commanding 23-9 lead. They soon grabbed the set off a service error for a two-sets-to-none advantage.