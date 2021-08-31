Pendegraft earns 1st win as Stevens coach as Raiders top Central in straight sets

Elizabeth Pendegraft had to wait until a rivalry match to get her first win as head coach of the Rapid City Stevens volleyball program.
Following a pair of five-set losses to begin her tenure last weekend, Carold Heier Gymnasium was the setting of her inaugural victory Tuesday, which came against cross-town foe Rapid City Central as the Raiders grinded through the first set before running away with the second and third for a 28-26, 25-11, 25-17 straight-sets win over the Cobblers.
“It feels awesome,” Pendegraft said. “I’ve seen the girls put in a lot of work in practice and it’s good to see it on the court. It’s the first day that we actually got to play our offense, how we’ve been practicing, without injured people and people gone, so it was really nice to watch it all click.”
Jayda McNabb tallied four kills and three blocks for Stevens (1-2), while Isabell Higgins notched four kills and two blocks and Tiffany Fuhrmann collected five kills. SaeAuna Reynolds added a trio of aces along with three kills.
Kaitlyn Thormahlen earned four kills for Central (0-3), while Matayah Yellow Mule picked up three kills and one block and Amarae Rinto added three kills.
“It was pretty exciting,” Higgins said of Penegraft’s first victory. “We worked so hard for it, and we’ve been conditioning a lot. It just felt good to put it all together tonight.”
Back-to-back kills from Reynolds on an 8-2 run helped the Raiders ride out to a 19-11 lead in the opening set. The Cobblers crawled back, however, taking 11 of the next 15 points before staving off a pair of set points, the latter coming on a kill by Rinto, and earning themselves a set point up 25-24.
Stevens fended off the opportunity, and another down 26-25, before securing three straight points and converting its third set point with a ball that was mishandled by Central to take a one-set advantage.
“Something we’ve been focusing on in practice is we don’t want to be a late-starting team. It’s something we’ve really been focusing on mentality-wise,” Pendegraft said. “It’s point-for-point, no matter if it’s the first game, second game or third game. It’s playing the same level all the way through.”
The two squads played close through the first 18 points of the second set until the Raiders found a groove up 10-8 and carried momentum through a 13-0 run thanks to three aces by Reynolds and two kills and a block from McNabb for a commanding 23-9 lead. They soon grabbed the set off a service error for a two-sets-to-none advantage.
The Cobblers stayed pesky in the third set, taking advantage of early errors from their opponents for a 6-2 lead. Stevens climbed back with a cross-court spike by Jadeyn Holzer on a 4-0 run and the set remained competitive through 11-11 until the Raiders broke through again and snatched 13 of the next 18 points to bring up match point.
A Central serve into the net on their second chance finished off the victory.
“I told the girls, ‘Do you want this?’ and they all said, ‘Yes we want it,’” Pendegraft said. “And I said, ‘Do you want to take it to four (sets). Do you want to take it to five?’ and this said, ‘No, we want it now,’ and they did it. It was all on them.”
Stevens and Central are back in action Friday for an out-of-state road trip in Gillette, Wyoming. The Raiders are scheduled for three matches Friday, while the Cobblers are slated to play one on Friday and one on Saturday.
Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com