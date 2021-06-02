 Skip to main content
Pendegraft named new Stevens volleyball coach
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Pendegraft named new Stevens volleyball coach

Rapid City Stevens High School has announced that Elizabeth Pendegraft has been recommended for the head volleyball coach position.

Stevensd Activity Director Jared Vasquez said that Pendegraft and the school will be working together with the assistant coaches to coordinate and plan volleyball operations for the Raider program this summer in an effort to prepare for the 2021 fall season.

 “We are excited to recommend Elizabeth Pendegraft forward and work with her and the staff to engage student athletes," said Vasquez. "Elizabeth is passionate about volleyball and has the work ethic required to sustain the program.”

Pendegraft

Pendegraft replaces Kylie Voorhees, who coached the Raiders to a 34-2 season and the Class AA state title in 2018. Last season Stevens finished 11-12 and was the No. 9 seed but had to forfeit its first-round game in the SoDak16 to Harrisburg for COVID reasons.

Pendegraft is originally from the area and was a multi-sport athlete. She played volleyball through college for South Dakota School of Mines and has been active in the area in youth sports and developmental volleyball programs.

She said she is looking forward to a fun-filled season where the girls will learn and improve their skills as well as the value of teamwork, sportsmanship and hard work.

“I hope to challenge the girls to be in charge of their own volleyball growth. It's on me to guide them into being great athletes, volleyball players, and walk away with meaningful life lessons," she said. "To say I am excited is an understatement. I feel blessed to be able to work with the high caliber of athletes Stevens possesses.”

