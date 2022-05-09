Pennington County deputy recognized for saving toddler from house fire

A Pennington County Sheriff’s deputy ran into a burning home on March 27 to save a 2-year-old boy. On Monday, he was awarded the Medal of Distinguished Service for his actions.

Deputy Thomas Mossman was patrolling around 11:30 p.m. March 27 in Rapid Valley when he noticed an orange glow. He followed the glow and found a home on fire with flames reaching eight to ten feet, according to his written report of the incident. The fire had started in the garage.

Allona Fletcher, mother of five children under 10, discovered the fire after it had spread to the kitchen.

“I just happened to be in the area,” Mossman told the Journal at the award ceremony. “I saw the flames. I needed to make sure everyone was out and everyone was safe.”

As he was running towards the house, Fletcher was leaving the home with “numerous small children.” Mossman went into the home and found Thomas Fletcher, Allona’s husband, getting dressed.

After Thomas Fletcher left the house, Mossman did a “brief sweep of the house to see if there was any other people or animals.” After not finding anyone else, he went outside to find Allona and Thomas Fletcher saying there was another child still inside the home: their 2-year-old foster son, Jake. The Fletcher family had recently received news they’ll be able to officially adopt Jake.

“I thought my husband had Jake, and he thought I had him," Alonna said. Deputy Mossman had come up and he said, 'No, you can't go back in,' and there was a split second that I thought I was going to have to watch my child die from the outside of our home, and he said, 'No. I will go back in and get your son.'"

Mossman went back into the burning home and grabbed Jake out of his crib, bringing him to safety. He then went to nearby houses to evacuate people in case the fire spread further.

“That was just the relief of, yes, our home is gone, but everybody’s safe,” Allona said.

“Many firefighters who were on scene and responded said that the situation would be much different and grim if Deputy Mossman’s actions did not save the family, so he is awarded the Medal of Distinguished Service,” Lt. Heisler said as he presented the award to Mossman.

While their home was a total loss and insurance wasn’t much help, the Fletcher family’s faith and support network has helped them through the situation. Donations including clothes, shoes, toys and craft supplies have helped the family get back on their feet, and their church repurchased the family’s home school curriculum.

They were also able to sell the property the house sat on to a man in Las Vegas who was willing to pay a higher price than others might have, Allona said. One of his close friends lives in the same cul-de-sac.

“Even though we can’t do anything ourselves, God has done it all. We’re well taken care of and we’re blessed. We can’t complain,” Alonna said.

Jo Asbury, Alonna’s mother, said the family has purchased a home they plan to move into in June.

“This whole thing has just been a God thing,” Asbury said. “To see Alonna and Thomas go through this with hope and peace. There’s no other way to explain everything that’s happened.”

Mossman is also a volunteer firefighter for the Rapid City Fire Department, which was one of the agencies to respond to the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby homes. No one was injured in the incident.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.