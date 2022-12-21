Pennington County issues no travel advisory, Rapid City no travel advisory sent mistakenly

As winter weather, frigid cold and fierce winds struck Rapid City, the city-county emergency alert system incorrectly sent out a no travel advisory from the police department just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The alert stated that increased vehicle calls to the department prompted the advisory. The RCPD said the alert did not come from them, and Helene Duhamel, spokesperson for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office confirmed the county's emergency management department mistakenly sent the notice.

However, Pennington County itself did issue a no travel advisory for east of Box Elder to Wall. Interstate 90 is closed from a quarter mile west of Exit 67 leading to Ellsworth Air Force Base to a quarter mile east of the Exit 110 leading to SD Highway 240 and Wall.

Temperatures have sat below zero all day Wednesday, and the National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning in the late morning, calling for wind chills as low as -55 degrees through Friday.

In those conditions, frostbite can develop within five minutes. The NWS warned people to cover all parts of the body when outdoors, especially the head, face and hands.

Rapid City's street crews were working Wednesday to address road conditions within the city according to the city's street superintendent.

“The Rapid City Street Department crews are out addressing slippery conditions caused by the recent snowfall," City Street Superintendent Dale Pfeifle said. "The National Weather Service advises we have received less than one inch of snowfall, however the winds are the ongoing issue with this event. The winds will cause drifting and visibility issues throughout the rest of today and into tomorrow. Street crews will remain out addressing the issues associated with the current snowfall and windy conditions."

As conditions continue to worsen due to temps and wind, crews will continue their work with Rapid City.

"Drive with caution and be aware of possible scattered slippery conditions, drifting and visibility issues, giving yourself ample time to reach your destination safely," Pfeiele added.