Pennington County Jail commander recognized with national award

The National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) recognized the Pennington County Jail Commander, Rob Yantis, with the NIJO Executive Director’s Award, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

The NIJO presented Yantis with the award on June 8 at NIJO's Western States Jail Conference in Scottsdale, AZ.

NIJO provides legal-based resources and accreditation for agencies to improve facilities. Jail accreditation is a process for jails to show their correctional facility complies with what courts have determined in operating constitutional jails.

The level of accreditation awarded is based on the percentage of compliance to the legal-based guidelines and the on-site verification inspections. In 2021, the Pennington County Jail achieved Level 1 Accreditation, NIJO’s highest status offered.

