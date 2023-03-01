After serving almost four decades in prison for the murders of his estranged wife and mother-in-law, 74-year-old George Luna is entitled to a new trial based on DNA testing, Circuit Court Judge Matt Brown ordered on Tuesday afternoon.

Lynn Luna — Luna’s 26-year-old wife who was in the process of divorcing him — and her mother, 59-year-old Helen Thomas, were both found beaten to death at their home on Fairview Street in Rapid City on May 1, 1983. Luna and Lynn’s infant daughter and Helen’s elderly mother were found alive in the house.

After a trial at the Pennington County Courthouse in June 1984, a jury found the then 35-year-old Luna guilty of both murders. Days later, he was sentenced to serve two mandatory life sentences without parole. He’s remained at the state prison in Sioux Falls since.

Since then Luna has turned several times to the court system in an effort to have his conviction overturned without any success. He appealed his case in 1985 on the grounds he wasn’t able to present a third-party perpetrator theory that a relative of the women or another man killed the two women.

The judge ruled ahead of the trial in 1983, he couldn’t present the defense, and the South Dakota Supreme Court upheld the judge’s decision on appeal, stating "there is considerable lack of motivation, opportunity or facts to support either of these individuals as possibly committing the crime."

Luna reached a breakthrough in October 2018 when Seventh Circuit Presiding Judge Craig Pfiefle granted a habeas corpus application based on mitochondrial DNA (MtDNA) testing of hair found in Lynn’s hand.

A habeas corpus application requests hearings to prove the need for a new criminal trial. Luna has filed several over the years without success.

"The mitochondrial DNA is the linchpin of this case," said John Murphy, Luna's defense attorney.

MtDNA testing can trace maternal ancestry but cannot match a sample to a specific person the way nuclear DNA testing can. The testing determined the hair belonged to Lynn herself, Helen or a maternal relative, and it excluded Luna and the other man.

Assistant Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Tracey Dollison Decker argued on behalf of the state that the most likely and reasonable conclusion is that the hairs belonged to Lynn.

The threshold for a judge to rule for a new trial based on DNA testing is significant. According to state law, after considering the DNA results and all the other evidence, the judge must find “compelling evidence” that a new trial would result in an acquittal.

Luna's attorney, John Murphy, said a ruling like Brown’s is extremely rare.

“I don’t know of another decision like this, but it’s a function of a lot of unusual circumstances that came together in this case,” he said.

Brown wrote in his decision a new trial would allow a jury to hear evidence that the relative was the beneficiary of one of the women's life insurance and trust, that he had threatened both victims and once fired a gun while they argued, he was mentally unstable, and his alibi may have been fabricated.

The court was aware of the information before the first trial, but “the mtDNA results substantially strengthens its relevance”, Brown wrote, and after considering both the results and the other testimony, a new trial is warranted.

Brown's ruling doesn't mean Luna will be freed. He'll be held on the original indictment for the time being. Dollison Decker said the Pennington County Sheriff's Office is reviewing the court's decision and the law to determine next steps.