Pennington County jury finds man guilty of murder in Christmas Eve 2020 shooting

A Pennington County jury convicted a 23-year-old Springfield man of second-degree murder on July 28, following a Christmas Eve 2020 shooting in Rapid City that left one man dead.

Elias Richard faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of Vernall Marshall. The jury found Richard not guilty of first-degree murder, but convicted him of the lesser second-degree murder charge. Second-degree murder is a class B felony, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison according to South Dakota law. Richard could also face a fine of $50,000.

Richard’s trial started with jury selection on July 25 and ending with a verdict at 1:30 p.m. on July 28. Presiding Circuit Judge Craig Pfeifle presided over the trial. Assistant Attorney General Trevor Theilen represented the state. Gregory Sperlich defended Richard.

Court documents show Marshall was found lying on the 1000 block of Silverleaf Avenue in Rapid City at about 11:01 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2020 with two bullet holes in his back, one in his left shoulder blade and one in his right mid-back. A state’s exhibit photo showed the wounds.

Another exhibit showed a police drawing of the scene, denoting Marshall’s body in the eastern lane of the road, and items scattered around him: two shell casing, a left shoe, a right shoe, a wallet, a pipe and a broken lens.

Richard is one of four people charged for involvement in Marshall’s death. Kaleb Lukkes, 22, of Rapid City, and Clint Marshall, 22, of Rapid City, are charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder and aiding and abetting aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lukkes is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The fourth defendant, Masheka Barnett, 43, also of Rapid City, is charged separately from the other three with aiding and abetting aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misprision of a felony — having knowledge of the commission of a felony and concealing it or not immediately disclosing it to authorities.

According to Journal archives, a document filed by the Pennington County State's Attorney Office that argued against Richard's request to be tried separately from his co-defendants laid out the alleged motive.

Marshall allegedly sent inappropriate messages to one of Barnett's teenage relatives, law enforcement learned through its investigation. In response, the four male defendants set up a fake drug buy so they could beat Marshall up.

The men picked Marshall up in downtown Rapid City shortly before 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve 2020 and headed toward Silverleaf Avenue as they fought in the car. The men allegedly pushed Marshall out of the car and started attacking him on the street.

Richard eventually took out a gun and shot Marshall before the entire group fled.

Barnett, Lukkes and Clint Marshall agreed to speak with police, the document said, but the prosecutors only summarized the male defendants' interviews.

During a Dec. 28, 2020 interview, Lukkes admitted to being involved in the homicide after initially denying it. He said the plan was to set Marshall up by making a fake offer to sell $20 worth of drugs, even though they didn't have any with them.

Lukkes said he took the money from Marshall and Richard immediately confronted Marshall about the alleged messages he sent. Richard was already pointing a gun at Marshall when they started fighting with each other in the back seat of the car, Lukkes said.

Lukkes said he got out of the car and hit Marshall in the head multiple times while Clint Marshall began kicking him. He said Richard then walked up to Marshall and shot him while he was on the ground.

Clint Marshall was interviewed the next day. He said Lukkes called on Christmas Eve to ask if he wanted to go on a drive but didn't mention its purpose.

He agreed to go along and said Lukkes showed up driving a white car with Barnett in the front seat and Richard in the back. Clint said he eventually overheard the group talk about robbing Marshall as they headed downtown.

"There he is right there!" Clint Marshall remembers Barnett saying when he saw Vernall Marshall.

Lukkes stopped the car and Richard got out and told Marshall to get inside the vehicle, Clint Marshall said. After Vernall Marshall got inside, Lukkes asked if he had the money, which Marshall handed over.

Richard began hitting Vernall Marshall right after the exchange, Clint Marshall said. Clint Marshall said he "reacted" after Vernal Marshall hit him.

All of the men then got out of the car, Clint Marshall said. He said he kicked the victim twice before Richard shot Vernall Marshall, who was on the ground.

Barnett, Lukkes and Clint Marshall’s cases are ongoing. Lukkes and Richard are being held at the Pennington County Jail. Richard’s sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 26.