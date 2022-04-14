Pennington County prosecutors have deadline to decide if murder suspect will face the death penalty

Judge Robert Gusinsky ordered the state to decide whether it will pursue the death penalty by May 27 in the case of Arnson Absolu, the 37-year-old New York charged with killing three people.

The judge issued the order at a status hearing Tuesday, which gave the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office 45 days to make the decision.

Absolu has been charged with three counts of premeditated first-degree murder for the August 2020 deaths of Charles Red Willow, 26, of Rapid City, Ashley Nagy, 29, of Greenley, Colo., and Dakota Zaiser, 22, of Rapid City.

Red Willow and Nagy were found dead Aug. 24, 2020, from multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle at Thomson Park in Rapid City after a 911 call around 10:40 p.m. that day. Little else is known about the case since court documents are sealed in the case.

Zaiser, the third victim found, was initially identified as a possible witness in the deaths of Red Willow and Nagy.

His body was discovered on Sept. 24 near Sheridan Lake. Police have previously stated they believe Zaiser’s body was moved to that location. Court documents estimate that Zaiser was killed sometime between Aug. 24 and 25, 2020.

Absolu is being held at the Pennington County Jail on no bail. He was apprehended in the Bronx in January 2021 and extradited to Rapid City on Jan. 19 after being charged with the murders.

Red Willow’s sister previously told the Rapid City Journal that her brother was friends with Nagy, but she did not know if he knew Absolu.

Absolu’s defense attorney, Timothy Rensch, did not respond to attempts for comment on the case or on the possibility of his client facing the death penalty. If convicted of the murders, Absolu could also be sentenced to life in prison. Chief State's Attorney Lara Roetzel also declined to comment on the case.

South Dakota now has one prisoner on death row in Sioux Falls.

The state’s method for execution has been lethal injection since 1984. It was electrocution before that and hanging prior to 1915. The South Dakota Department of corrections states there have been 20 executions in South Dakota since 1877. All were for murder. The most recent execution was in 2019.

Absolu's next status hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on May 31.

