Between being the last year under former Sheriff Kevin Thom and the first time homicides have decreased in several years, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office had a lot to cover in its 2022 annual report released last week.

The office is the largest in South Dakota, powered by a $38.3 million budget and 432 employees and 234 volunteers. They responded to 43,246 calls in 2022, made 3,323 arrests, 7,154 traffic stops, and issued 807 citations and 3,951 warnings.

The 2022 annual report makes a point upfront to honor Thom, who was sheriff for 12 years until he retired at the end of 2022. Sheriff Brian Mueller took his place in 2023 after winning the first contested sheriff's race in the county in 32 years. Mueller has referred to Thom as a mentor.

Thom worked in law enforcement for 44 years, the bulk of that in South Dakota. He started in Ward County, ND in 1978 before moving to South Dakota in 1982 to work as a special agent with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

The former sheriff wrote a message to the department thanking PCSO for their support and friendship over the years.

"The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is full of men and women committed to serving others with compassion and respect. You are a great team, doing excellent work and faithfully providing a breadth of crucial resources to our community," he wrote.

Crime statistics

In 2022, Pennington County saw a decrease in homicides, robberies and burglaries. There were 14 homicides in 2020, which was a drastic change from 2019, when there were only 5. In 2021, the number increased to 16 before falling in 2022.

"Murders went way down," Mueller said.

Robberies decreased to 70 in 2022 from 85 in 2021 and 120 in 2020. There were 538 burglaries in 2022, down from 612 in 2021 and 803 in 2020.

Other crimes increased in the county. Sexual assault increased by 19% from 213 in 2021 to 263. Although aggravated assault fell from 659 to 584 from 2020 to 2021, it rose slightly in 2022 to 601 — a 3% increase.

Theft continued to rise in 2022 by 5% to 3,054. From 2020-2021, there was about a 3.5% increase. The number of stolen vehicles increased by less than 2.5% from 524 to 537.

Domestic violence numbers increased in 2022 by about 11% to 1,854, nearly matching 2020's number: 1,858.

The crime statistics provided by the Sheriff's Office encompass the entire county, including statistics from Rapid City and Box Elder Police Departments.

"When we're looking at implementing something new or evaluating our criminal justice system and safety in our community, we're looking at more than just what we're doing in Pennington County," Mueller said.

That collaboration extends to the PCSO's state and federal law enforcement partners as well as the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office and the court system, Mueller said.

Partnership beyond statistics

The PCSO partners with multiple other law enforcement agencies locally, statewide and federally.

The Pennington County Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET) is a task force with agents from the PCSO, the RCPD, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, and the South Dakota National Guard.

UNET executed 138 search warrants in 2022, seized $372,000 in cash and 26 firearms. According to the PCSO report, methamphetamine is the most common drug in the county, accounting for 80% of drug possession arrests. UNET seized approximately 13,492 grams of methamphetamine last year, compared to 954 grams of fentanyl, 69 grams of heroin and 415 grams of cocaine.

Fentanyl possession accounted for 5% of arrests, followed by marijuana and "other" at 4% each, then cocaine/crack at 3%. Pharmaceuticals and heroin possession arrests come in last at 2%.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) also crosses law enforcement with investigators from the PCSO, detectives from Rapid City Police Department and agents from DCI.

The Special Response Team — the city-county SWAT team — includes members from the RCPD, the PCSO, the Rapid City Fire Department and the Emergency Services Communication Center.

The SRT was activated four times in 2022, down from eight in 2021.

The PCSO also partners with the RCPD on investigations and the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team, which was dispatched to over 20 calls for service in 2022.

In September 2022, the PCSO signed an agreement with the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety to allow either agency to enter the other agency’s jurisdiction when they request help, an agreement Mueller said the office is excited about and is still developing.

Pennington County Jail and Western Dakota Juvenile Service Center

On an average day in 2022, there were 595 people in the Pennington County Jail.

Of the total 10,311 inmates who were held there, 60.03% were Native American, 36.62% were white, 3.09% were black and .25% were Asian.

The jail also houses federal inmates, which generates revenue for the sheriff's office. Mueller said the office had to reduce the number of federal inmates they housed in order to make room for people in Pennington County, but that's a balancing act between public safety and money.

"We don't want to have public safety negatively impacted because we're out of jail bed space," Mueller said. "But the way we do that here in Pennington County also costs taxpayer dollars as we kick those federal inmates out to make room locally. It increases the tax burden on our Pennington county residents to fund the jail, so we're continually looking for solutions for that and part of it is determining who the right people are that need to be in jail."

The Western South Dakota Juvenile Service Center held a total of 380 juveniles at an average age of 17. Native Americans made up 76% of those, white juveniles made up 22%, and black detainees made up 2%.

The center is one of three in the country that houses Bureau of Prisons inmates as well, which helps bring in outside revenue to the office.

Revenue

Although the sheriff's office takes up 33% of the county's entire budget, 46% of the office's budget comes from outside revenue. That includes from the jail and juvenile detention center, as well as other sources.

The PCSO transport officers make two trips a week to and from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. They pick up inmates along the way from other South Dakota counties that don't have their own transportation system.

"It brings enough money into Pennington County for us to continue to buy a new transportation bus every six years, and it covers the majority of the costs of transportation of Pennington County inmates. So that's a win-win not only for Pennington County but for our surrounding counties," Mueller said.

Other outside sources of revenue include pistol permitting, which the state reimburses South Dakota counties for pistol permit fees. The office issues over 1,500 permits.

Tax warrants brought in $104,234 and civil fees brought in $215,831.

Mueller said one of the things he learned from Thom "was the fact that we have always run our office like a business."

"We recognize that the work that we do is paid for by taxpayer dollars, hard earned taxpayer dollars, and we try to maximize our resources and our dollars to do as good of a job as we can," Mueller said.

Care Campus

The Care Campus, which offers detox, crisis care and mental health treatment, took a total of 25,195 admissions in 2022.

The campus' safe beds accounted for the vast majority of those admissions: over 17,000. Safe beds focus on harm reduction by providing accommodation to intoxicated people who would otherwise be turned away from homeless shelters that enforce a sobriety rule for safety reasons.

Detox took in 5,858 admissions, and the Care Campus provided DUI classes to 97, and made 309 admissions to residential treatment services.

"We have a big impact with our local homeless population with what we do over at the Care Campus," Mueller said.