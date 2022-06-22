Pennington County Sheriff's deputy recognized for saving man from Wall fire

A Pennington County Sheriff's deputy was recognized for saving a man from the burning Cactus Cafe building in Wall.

According to a press release, Deputy Chris Lindquist was patrolling in the area of Main Street in Wall just before 11 p.m. Monday when he saw a crowd gathering and smoke coming from the Cactus Cafe and Lounge.

He entered the restaurant to search for anyone who may have been inside the building and found no one. After entering the upper floor living quarters in the building where a man was trapped, Lindquist braved the heavy smoke and extreme heat and, with the help of a citizen, pulled the man through a window.

"The scene was chaotic and some of the evacuated citizens believed their loved ones were still inside when in fact, they had evacuated," the release stated. "Lindquist then turned his attention to their safety and prevented them from re-entering the burning structure where there was a high likelihood they would perish."

He brought the man to safety where he was medically treated. Medical personnel also treated Linquist for smoke inhalation in an ambulance on scene, after which he was released.

"Deputy Lindquist’s diligent service to the community, bravery, training and willingness to place himself in danger to save others, undoubtedly prevented loss of life during this tragic fire," the release read.

A total of 34 agencies responded to the fire that started Monday night and burned through Tuesday morning, decimating the Cactus Bar.

