Pennington County Sheriff's Office to host correctional officer recruiting event for women

The Pennington County Jail is putting a call out to all women interested in starting a career in corrections, citing a need for more female correctional officers in the adult and juvenile facilities in Rapid City.

Currently, there are 26 women working in corrections at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office — 12 at the juvenile services center and 14 at the jail. They make up 18.6% of the 140 correctional officers working for Pennington County.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the sheriff's office will be holding a recruitment event where women can interview for a career in law enforcement and join others now working in corrections.

Tami Rosser has worked at the Pennington County Jail for six years. Previously, she worked as a pharmacy technician at a Rapid City hospital.

Rosser, a sergeant who works with adult inmates, said there's a clear need for more female correctional officers.

"There are a lot of inmates within the facility that were raised by female figures. They tend to respond better to females so it's better to have more of them on shift," she said.

"There's been situations where a male or female inmate has been upset, and when they're dealing with a male correctional officer they get aggressive. But when a female comes up and talks to them, they have a little more respect for females. By their response to us, you get the inclination that they were raised by females."

Jessica Gregory has worked at the jail for ten years, but working as a correctional officer was not her chosen path when she applied for the job.

"I happened to see it in the newspaper ten years ago, and I applied for it. It wasn't the job I was interested in, it was the pay at the time," she said. "I thought this was something I could do until I could find something else to do, but I ended up being good at it and enjoyed it, and here we are ten years later."

Beginning in January, the starting pay for a correctional officer with no prior experience at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office will be $23.14 per hour.

Gregory noted the stigma of having to be physically tough in order to be a successful correctional officer, which she said is not true.

"The biggest attribute is being able to talk to people, being able to listen and have a conversation with somebody. Being able to de-escalate situations. A lot of people think that working here is unsafe, which is not the case. You get the training you need. You get help here. People would see if they came in and did a tour of the place. If you can talk to people, you can do this job."

Kathleen Houston has worked with adults at the jail for the last 19 years after trying a variety of other jobs.

"I was a jet engine mechanic in the United States Air Force, and when I was very young I worked in a library. I had just finished up my bachelor's degree when I applied for this job," she recalled. "I didn't know what it was all about, but we did many steps to the interview and I just kept saying 'I'll be there'."

Houston said she didn't know much about the job or the jail, but noted that those who share the position she was in will find out quickly if being a correctional officer is their niche or not.

"You do a lot of difficult things here," Houston said. "And you have to have the ability to tell people no and be able to deal with conflict. If you can do that, I think you'll be fine. But you have to be able to say 'no, have a seat'."

Paetyn Swigart has been working with at-risk youth for almost three years. It's been a learning experience for her.

"In certain situations you have to be a parent, you have to be a teacher, you have to be a counselor, you have to be able to wear all those different hats to get them through those tough times because they are kids," she said. "You have to be aware of how you deliver or say things to them, because they are kids that are going through a lot of tough things. You have to have patience and active listening skills."

Swigart said her job has been extremely rewarding despite the challenges.

"You have hard moments, but making a change in one kid's life makes it worth it. Knowing I had an impact on a kid's life makes it worth it for me every day," she said.

Heather Wood, a lieutenant at the juvenile services center, has worked at the facility for the last 24 years. She previously worked at a Boys and Girls Club.

"You have to have that passion to work with high-risk youth, so being able to communicate with them is key," she said. "The big key is listening to them, letting them vent. Sometimes they just need someone to listen to and vent. A lot of them aren't able to do that with their family."

Krystal Gentile recalled her first year on the job 12 years ago, where she remembered feeling alone on the cell block, where one correctional officer was tasked with overseeing up to 60 inmates.

"I'd have to call other people for answers and they were always there for me," she said. They'd reassure me. Among the females, I had a lot of female role models starting out here. If you need any help it's just a phone call or radio call away."

Wood echoed Gentile's comments, noting that the camaraderie amongst the correctional officers at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office extends beyond the workplace.

"There definitely is a camaraderie with the females, inside and on the outside. I have my home family and my work family, with both males and females," said Wood, adding that new hires will get the training they need to keep themselves and the inmates safe while feeling confident in doing so.

"It sounds daunting and scary, but you're trained to handle yourself on the cell block with the inmates," Wood said.

A "ladies-only, walk-in interview event" is being hosted by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office for women interested in working as a correctional officer at the jail or juvenile services center. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Pennington County Jail in Rapid City.

The minimum requirements for applicants are that they are at least 20 years old and have a high school diploma or GED. Although not required, those interested applying can pre-register for the event by going to https://bit.ly/30QLCna.

