Pennington County State's Attorney's Office announces first law enforcement liaison

The Pennington County State's Attorney's Office announced Tuesday the creation of a new position to prioritize its relationship with local law enforcement agencies. 

The law enforcement liaison will focus on building and maintaining positive working relationships with law enforcement agencies, facilitating training opportunities, and providing special attention to high priority cases and community safety issues.

"As Pennington County continues to grow, it will be vital for the State’s Attorney’s Office and law enforcement agencies to maintain a close working relationship to enhance community safety and the effectiveness of the justice system," Interim State's Attorney Lara Roetzel said in a news release.

Olivia Siglin, the first to fill the position, will act as the office's primary advisor to law enforcement, providing legal advice and support to Penning County law enforcement agencies. They will attend briefings, serve on committees related to community safety and facility training for law enforcement officers and fellow prosecutors. 

Siglin is a deputy state's attorney in the Criminal Division of the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office since September 2020. Along with the liaison position, she will prosecute all felony crimes against law enforcement and other high-priority cases. 

Siglin has prosecuted thousands of cases and tried a number of jury trials ranging from DUIs and assaults to manslaughter and attempted murder. The state bar president appointed her to serve as the 2022-2023 chair of the South Dakota State Bar Criminal Law Committee. 

Prior to joining the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, Siglin interned with the United States Attorney’s Office in Sioux Falls, and worked as a judicial law clerk for South Dakota’s Third Judicial Circuit, in which she assisted judges with over 15 jury trials and drafted memoranda and judicial opinions on legal issues.

Olivia Siglin

Siglin

 Courtesy, Pennington County State's Attorney's Office

Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

