Peterson guides Vikings D, to visit Cards next

EAGAN, Minn. — As a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason, Patrick Peterson put the Minnesota Vikings high on his wish list with an eagerness to play for head coach Mike Zimmer's defense.

For the Vikings, Peterson was more of a need than a want.

They sought not only to upgrade their starting cornerbacks but to bring in some experience that was badly missing last year.

Even if Peterson doesn't cover receivers like he once did as an eight-time Pro Bowler, the Vikings have already benefited from his wisdom and presence within their group.

"I'm a born leader. Just that simple," Peterson said during an interview session last week, pausing for effect. "Guys see how I operate. Guys see how I come to work every day. Guys see how I take care of my body, my preparation. That all comes with being a pro. Once guys see that, you're considered a leader, so I didn't do anything out of the ordinary. I was just being me. Like my wife, my mom, my dad, they all tell me, I'm just a born leader, even if I'm not even trying."

The Arizona Cardinals, who acquired Peterson with the fifth overall pick in the 2011 draft, have long told him that, too. They'll have an opportunity to welcome him back to State Farm Stadium when the Vikings visit on Sunday.