STATE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

Petrotto's hat trick powers Thunder to opening-round win at state tournament

  • Updated
Rushmore Thunder forward Duncan Chisholm celebrates after scoring the first goal of Jan. 6 game at the Rushmore Thunderdome.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The Rushmore Thunder boys varsity hockey team had little trouble Friday as they kicked off the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association State Tournament by cruising past Watertown for a 9-1 victory in Sioux Falls.

Rushmore’s offense scored early as Dawson Wirth found the back of the net on an assist from Alexander Petrotto at the 59-second mark of the first period.

Duncan Chisolm added to the early Thunder lead on an assist from Wirth a little over two minutes later, and Petrotto scored a goal of his own in the 11th minute to make it 3-0.

Hunter Walla closed out the first period scoring for Rushmore on an assist from Tyson Dunbar in the 16th minute.

The second period wasn’t any different for the Thunder as they added four more goals to their lead in the first six minutes.

Petrotto scored his second of the game 27 seconds into the period, and Zeke Farlee lit the lamp on assists from Hayden Holec and Alexander Dietrich less than a minute later.

In the fourth minute, Anthony Simmons extended the lead to 7-0 on assists from Dunbar and Lance Petrik, before Dietrich scored at the 5:44 mark, assisted by Parker Brannan and Farlee.

The Lakers scored their lone goal of the game in the eighth minute of the third period as Blair Boomsma found the net on an assist from Thomas Foley.

Petrotto completed the hat trick in the 11th minute on an assist from Wirth to close out the victory for Rushmore.

The Thunder were the aggressors from the outset, outshooting Watertown 23-3 in the first and 19-1 in the second.

Rushmore (21-0-0) will play the Oahe Capitals (14-7-0) at 6:05 p.m. Saturday for a spot in the state championship game.

