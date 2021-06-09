Peyton Manning going into Denver Broncos Ring of Fame

He replaced Tim Tebow and took over a Broncos team that had gone 8-8 the year before his arrival and led them to two Super Bowls and one championship over the next four seasons.

Along the way, Manning won Comeback Player of the Year, his record fifth MVP award, two AP First-Team All-Pro honors and three Pro Bowl honors.

The Broncos lost Super Bowl 48 to Seattle but returned two years later and beat Carolina for the franchise's third Super Bowl title.

"He just kind of created this sense of energy for everybody — not just the offense or the defense but even the janitors and coaches," said linebacker Von Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP. "The coaches started coaching different, the janitors, the cooks, they all had this sort of spark, and it was the Peyton Manning Effect."

A month after Denver's 24-10 win over the Panthers in Super Bowl 50, Manning retired a champion just as his boss, John Elway, had done following his second straight Super Bowl title in 1999.

"When Peyton arrived in 2012, his impact and standard was felt throughout our team, the entire organization and in the community," Ellis said. "Coming back from a serious injury — with a new team in a new city — to not only win MVP but to have one of the greatest single seasons ever by any player was a remarkable feat."