Pfingston sets up rematch with Lincoln as Stevens sits in 4th at State

“Doubles were good for us. We won at one doubles, too, (Jamison Pfingston and Michael Tang, 6-1, 6-0 over Harrisburg), and our three team, after having to play into the quarters, beat a higher seeded team, so that was great for Thomas and Christian,” Stevens coach Jason Olson said. “I’m proud of the kids. We got eight of nine into the semis. We are sitting fourth right now since Lincoln and O’Gorman haven’t lost and Washington did well, but we gave ourselves a chance tomorrow and just need to go out and try to do our best.”