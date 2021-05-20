Pfingston sets up rematch with Lincoln as Stevens sits in 4th at State

The opening day of a South Dakota State tennis tournament usually plays out in predictable fashion; Top-seeded players and teams cruise to easy opening-round wins, while the excitement and suspense comes in close matches featuring the four and five seeds, a series of highly competitive affairs in which trips to the semis and valuable team points are on the line.
The script pretty much followed that storyline in Thursday’s opening rounds of play in the State Class AA Boys tennis tournament in Sioux Falls, as six-time defending champion Sioux Falls Lincoln shared the first-day team-lead with Sioux Falls O’Gorman (300 points each), as the two perennial powerhouses advanced to the semis in all six singles and three doubles flights. Sioux Falls Washington sits third (287.5) heading into Day 2, followed closely by Rapid City Stevens (285).
Though certainly not settling the issue, Sioux Falls Lincoln, barring considerable upsets, appears to have taken a giant stride toward a seventh consecutive state title, as five of the Lincoln semifinal qualifiers in singles are top-seeded, as are two of the three Patriots doubles teams.
As for the nail-biting aspect of the Thursday’s play, Rapid City Stevens had center stage as the Raiders matched up in five of the four vs. five seed quarterfinal matchups (three in singles and two in doubles) with Raiders hopes of a high finish in team standings hinging on the outcome.
Stevens earned victories in four of the five matches. In singles, Sam Mortimer bounced back from an early deficit to post a 6-3, 6-4 win over Brandon Valley’s Tanner Schultz in Flight 3, senior Thomas Postma won a tight three-setter, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6, over Jacob Morgans of Sioux Falls Washington in flight 5 and seventh grader Conor Cruse toppled Cole Murray of BV, 6-3, 6-3, in Flight 6.
Carrying momentum into doubles play, and following an easy win by the Raiders Flight 1 tandem of Jamison Pfingston and Michael Tang (15-1 on the season), Sam Mortimer and Asa Hood (21-4) knocked off a Brandon Valley duo in Flight 2 doubles (3-6, 6-4, 10-7), and Postma and Christian Mueller (18-4) advanced to the semis in Flight 3 with a 6-3, 6-3, victory over a Harrisburg duo.
Sam Mortimer’s shared win in flight 2 doubles followed a script similar to his singles match: fall behind early, regroup and refocus, and overcome possible adversity.
“In singles, I was down 0-3, 0-3 in both sets and then came back. It was really hard against a good opponent. I had to come out and play my best tennis. My serving probably was the difference,” Mortimer said. “And in doubles, we lost the first set and then just told ourselves to go win the second set and then win the tiebreak. We were hyped up after the second set win and were confident we could do it.”
The only Raiders loss in the quarterfinal round occurred in Flight 4 singles as Asa Hood, after defeating St. Thomas More’s Braeden Strain, 6-0, 6-0 in first-round play, fell to Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Alex Mohama. Hood (23-7) rebounded with a consolation round win and is still in the medal hunt.
“Doubles were good for us. We won at one doubles, too, (Jamison Pfingston and Michael Tang, 6-1, 6-0 over Harrisburg), and our three team, after having to play into the quarters, beat a higher seeded team, so that was great for Thomas and Christian,” Stevens coach Jason Olson said. “I’m proud of the kids. We got eight of nine into the semis. We are sitting fourth right now since Lincoln and O’Gorman haven’t lost and Washington did well, but we gave ourselves a chance tomorrow and just need to go out and try to do our best.”
In other Raiders action, Jamison Pfingston (Flight 1) and Michael Tang (Flight 2) advanced as expected over lesser-ranked opponents to punch tickets to Friday morning’s semifinal round. Pfingston (10-2) defeated Gabe Goetz of Aberdeen Central 6-3, 6-3 after struggling early, and Tang (22-2) easily disposed another Aberdeen opponent, 6-1, 6-0.
“My singles match was kind of a rough start and I had to persevere through that, but I’m ready now to move forward,” Pfingston said of his victory. “It was nerves really, playing the first match at State and dealing with the jitters, but now we are focused and we are all good now.”
Pfingston’s win sets up a rematch with top-seeded Gage Gohl of Lincoln in the semis. And a chance for a little payback as Pfingston lost a tight three-setter to Gohl at the East-West Invite in Rapid City last Saturday.
“I’m pumped for it,” Pfingston said. “I played him last week and it was a close match. I think we have a game plan set and have figured out what I need to do.”
While Raiders fortunes were upbeat on Thursday, Rapid City Central and St. Thomas More were not so fortunate as neither team were able to post a win on Thursday.
Class AA action resumes on Friday morning with Flights 1-3 in action at McKennan and Kuehn Parks beginning at 8 a.m.