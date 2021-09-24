Pfizer's COVID-19 booster vaccines available locally

Monument Health, Walmart and Walgreens announced Friday they have the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine available for the public.
The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it had authorized the Pfizer booster dose for people 65 and older, as well as those with underlying health conditions or jobs that put them at higher risk of getting COVID-19. The Pfizer booster can be given at least six months after completion of the two-dose regimen of the Pfizer vaccine. The booster vaccine, like the first two-dose regimen, is free.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement Friday endorsing the Pfizer booster vaccine for those 65 and older, for people in high-risk categories and for people whose jobs put them at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.
Walmart
The public can schedule an appointment for a Pfizer booster shot or get more information at walmart.com/covid. Walk-ins are welcome. All immunizations are administered by certified pharmacists, technicians and health care professionals.
Walmart is hosting a Wellness Day event this weekend that focuses a variety of immunizations. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, the public can receive flu shots and free and affordable immunizations. Insurance is not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which is available at no cost. Other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans. Rapid City’s two Walmart locations at 1200 N. Lacrosse St. and 100 Stumer Road and Spearfish’s Walmart at 2825 First Ave. will participate in Wellness Day.
Monument Health
Monument Health issued a statement Friday announcing that it will begin providing Pfizer booster vaccines on Monday.
Those eligible for the booster can schedule an appointment starting Monday. Locations in Custer, Hill City, Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis are able to administer the Pfizer booster. Patients should use their MyChart account to schedule an appointment. Those without MyChart can schedule appointments at monument.health/covid-19-south-dakota/covid-19-vaccine/ or by calling 605-755-1350.
Monument Health also plans to host a clinic at Rushmore Mall where Pfizer booster vaccines will be available. More information will be announced next week.
Monument Health’s statement said the boosters are only recommended for those who received the Pfizer vaccine. Those who received the Moderna vaccine or Johnson & Johnson are not recommended to receive a booster dose at this time.
Walgreens
Walgreens announced Friday that starting Saturday eligible individuals can begin scheduling appointments to receive Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations in Walgreens stores nationwide. Go to Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or call 1-800-Walgreens to schedule an appointment.
New patients to Walgreens who want a Pfizer booster vaccine will be asked to verify eligibility when the appointment is scheduled and at their appointment. Patients can bring their COVID-19 vaccine dose card to the appointment so the booster shot can be recorded. Currently, patients with a registered Walgreens pharmacy account can access their vaccines records via the Walgreens website or mobile app.
The Medicine Shoppe
The Medicine Shoppe in Rapid City will have the Pfizer booster vaccine available soon, but high-risk communities will be served first.
“We are in the process of sourcing now. We will have (boosters) probably starting the first of October,” said Curt Rising, pharmacist and owner of The Medicine Shoppe.
“We are going to do the assisted living and long-term facilities first. They’re the most high risk. We will be doing the facilities in the next week and a half, and then we will start doing the general public after that,” Rising said.
When The Medicine Shoppe begins making the Pfizer booster vaccine available to the public, Rising said appointments are recommended although walk-ins are welcome, too. The Medicine Shoppe is located at 1304 Mount Rushmore Road. For appointments or information, call 348-6305.