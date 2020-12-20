Philip Area dominates Hot Springs Extravaganza

Philip Area had nine individual champions and ran away from the field to win the Hot Springs Holiday Extravaganza 2020 wrestling tournament Saturday.

The Scotties finished with 244.5 points, to 146 for second-place Custer and 128 for Miller/Highmore-Harrold. Bennet County was fourth with 112 points, followed by Hot Springs with 91, Lead Deadwood with 82 and Hill City and the Rapid City Stevens JV team with 81 points each. Harding County was ninth with 57 points, followed by St. Thomas More with 56, Newell with 47.5 and the Rapid City Central JVs with 16.

Earning titles for Philip Area were Kipp Cordes at 105 pounds, Ryker Peterson (120), Jadyn Coller (126), Thane Simons (132), Blair Blasius (138), McCoy Peterson (152), Burk Blasius (160), Jesse Hostutler (182) and Cody Donnelly (195).

Other individual winners were: Kellan Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold at 113, Jonathan Lewis of Custer at 145, Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs at 170, Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs at 220 and Rathen Bush of Bennett County at 285.

Trinity Zopp of Lead-Deadwood won the girls open division with a pin over Abigail Spray of Hot Springs.

