Philip Area wrestlers cruise at 4B regionals

4B Regional Wrestling Results
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kipp Cordes of Philip Area
2nd Place - Tray Weiss of Custer
3rd Place - Gage Anderson of Lemmon/McIntosh
4th Place - Gavin Risse of Bennett County
5th Place - Mark Sandquist of Mobridge-Pollock
6th Place - Braydon Oldenkamp of Lyman
1st Place Match
Kipp Cordes (Philip Area) 27-3, So. over Tray Weiss (Custer) 30-9, 8th. (MD 10-0)
3rd Place Match
Gage Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 25-7, 8th. over Gavin Risse (Bennett County) 23-11, 8th. (Fall 3:27)
5th Place Match
Mark Sandquist (Mobridge-Pollock) 19-11, 8th. over Braydon Oldenkamp (Lyman) 18-17, 8th. (Fall 3:59)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jace Blasius of Philip Area
2nd Place - Chase Hanson of Stanley County
3rd Place - Cade Costello of Harding Co
4th Place - Leighton Sander of Custer
5th Place - Jakob Long of Faith
6th Place - Neil Hicks of Bennett County
1st Place Match
Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 22-12, 8th. over Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 26-6, So. (UTB 3-3)
3rd Place Match
Cade Costello (Harding Co) 21-21, So. over Leighton Sander (Custer) 15-21, 8th. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
Jakob Long (Faith) 19-18, Fr. over Neil Hicks (Bennett County) 14-15, 8th. (Fall 0:58)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryker Peterson of Philip Area
2nd Place - Cade Martian of Harding Co
3rd Place - Landon Woodward of Custer
4th Place - Jacob Harris of Lead-Deadwood
5th Place - Tyce Gropper of Bennett County
6th Place - Easton Robbins of Lyman
1st Place Match
Ryker Peterson (Philip Area) 22-8, Fr. over Cade Martian (Harding Co) 25-15, Jr. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
Landon Woodward (Custer) 24-14, So. over Jacob Harris (Lead-Deadwood) 22-23, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
Tyce Gropper (Bennett County) 12-18, 7th. over Easton Robbins (Lyman) 8-26, Fr. (Fall 0:30)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jadyn Coller of Philip Area
2nd Place - Pierce Sword of Custer
3rd Place - Hunter Way of Hill City
4th Place - Wyatt Wientjes of Mobridge-Pollock
5th Place - Kellen Griffith of Lyman
6th Place - Lincoln Wickstrom of Harding Co
1st Place Match
Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 24-1, Sr. over Pierce Sword (Custer) 18-14, Jr. (MD 21-8)
3rd Place Match
Hunter Way (Hill City) 19-11, Sr. over Wyatt Wientjes (Mobridge-Pollock) 16-14, Fr. (Fall 2:16)
5th Place Match
Kellen Griffith (Lyman) 32-11, Fr. over Lincoln Wickstrom (Harding Co) 10-25, 7th. (TF-1.5 4:45 (16-1))
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Thane Simons of Philip Area
2nd Place - Braden Weiss of Hill City
3rd Place - Shilo Mowry of Lyman
4th Place - Tyson Durham of St. Thomas More
5th Place - Trey Frost of Stanley County
6th Place - Tristen Fierbach of Lead-Deadwood
1st Place Match
Thane Simons (Philip Area) 27-6, Fr. over Braden Weiss (Hill City) 27-11, Jr. (Fall 0:36)
3rd Place Match
Shilo Mowry (Lyman) 32-6, Jr. over Tyson Durham (St. Thomas More) 19-12, So. (Fall 2:28)
5th Place Match
Trey Frost (Stanley County) 23-10, Sr. over Tristen Fierbach (Lead-Deadwood) 31-12, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Chase VanDerBoom of Newell
2nd Place - Mikael Grace of Custer
3rd Place - Jaxon Johnson of Hill City
4th Place - Gage Ravellette of Philip Area
5th Place - Remmington Ford of Mobridge-Pollock
6th Place - Colton Brady of Stanley County
1st Place Match
Chase VanDerBoom (Newell) 31-5, Jr. over Mikael Grace (Custer) 16-9, Jr. (Fall 2:19)
3rd Place Match
Jaxon Johnson (Hill City) 19-13, Sr. over Gage Ravellette (Philip Area) 14-16, So. (Dec 12-10)
5th Place Match
Remmington Ford (Mobridge-Pollock) 13-18, So. over Colton Brady (Stanley County) 17-17, 8th. (Dec 5-1)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Blair Blasius of Philip Area
2nd Place - Jonathan Lewis of Custer
3rd Place - Tance Wagner of Lyman
4th Place - Kamron Pearman of Mobridge-Pollock
5th Place - Miles Renner of Lead-Deadwood
6th Place - Kolby Denke of St. Thomas More
1st Place Match
Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 20-3, So. over Jonathan Lewis (Custer) 25-7, So. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Tance Wagner (Lyman) 31-13, So. over Kamron Pearman (Mobridge-Pollock) 19-11, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Miles Renner (Lead-Deadwood) 16-9, Fr. over Kolby Denke (St. Thomas More) 13-17, So. (Fall 1:00)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - McCoy Peterson of Philip Area
2nd Place - Ty Allen of Bennett County
3rd Place - Sterling Sword of Custer
4th Place - Rory McManus of Lyman
5th Place - Domenic Lucero of Lead-Deadwood
6th Place - Sean Thompson of Hot Springs
1st Place Match
McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 22-1, Jr. over Ty Allen (Bennett County) 24-12, Jr. (Fall 1:14)
3rd Place Match
Sterling Sword (Custer) 24-17, Sr. over Rory McManus (Lyman) 23-14, Fr. (Fall 2:36)
5th Place Match
Domenic Lucero (Lead-Deadwood) 19-6, Sr. over Sean Thompson (Hot Springs) 5-26, Fr. (Fall 1:00)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Burk Blasius of Philip Area
2nd Place - Parker Noem of Custer
3rd Place - Luke Bodine of St. Thomas More
4th Place - Levi Stover of Stanley County
5th Place - Xavier Wright of Hot Springs
6th Place - Haden Chase Alone of Bennett County
1st Place Match
Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 29-1, Fr. over Parker Noem (Custer) 24-6, Fr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
Luke Bodine (St. Thomas More) 15-9, Sr. over Levi Stover (Stanley County) 20-10, Jr. (UTB 12-7)
5th Place Match
Xavier Wright (Hot Springs) 25-18, Jr. over Haden Chase Alone (Bennett County) 24-18, So. (Inj. 0:00)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs
2nd Place - Parker Snyder of Philip Area
3rd Place - Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood
4th Place - Elijah Steele of Custer
5th Place - Mason Heath of Bennett County
6th Place - Isaac McManigal of Lyman
1st Place Match
Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 32-5, Fr. over Parker Snyder (Philip Area) 21-13, Sr. (Dec 10-4)
3rd Place Match
Cody Rakow (Lead-Deadwood) 31-11, Sr. over Elijah Steele (Custer) 9-7, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match
Mason Heath (Bennett County) 25-11, So. over Isaac McManigal (Lyman) 8-24, Fr. (Fall 0:59)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jesse Hostutler of Philip Area
2nd Place - Gunner Johnson of Lyman
3rd Place - Keaton Bissonnette of Hot Springs
4th Place - Richard Long of Harding Co
5th Place - Jesse Bears Heart of Mobridge-Pollock
6th Place - Ace Hahn of Bennett County
1st Place Match
Jesse Hostutler (Philip Area) 27-5, Sr. over Gunner Johnson (Lyman) 34-8, So. (Dec 11-9)
3rd Place Match
Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) 25-9, Jr. over Richard Long (Harding Co) 14-23, Sr. (Fall 0:38)
5th Place Match
Jesse Bears Heart (Mobridge-Pollock) 15-11, So. over Ace Hahn (Bennett County) 20-13, Jr. (Fall 2:24)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cody Donnelly of Philip Area
2nd Place - Caleb McGregor of Newell
3rd Place - Cole Wellner of Mobridge-Pollock
4th Place - Zayne Severyn of Custer
5th Place - Elijah Johnson of Bennett County
6th Place - Dylan Webb of Hot Springs
1st Place Match
Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 26-0, Sr. over Caleb McGregor (Newell) 29-4, Jr. (Fall 1:45)
3rd Place Match
Cole Wellner (Mobridge-Pollock) 19-8, So. over Zayne Severyn (Custer) 26-13, Fr. (Inj. 1:58)
5th Place Match
Elijah Johnson (Bennett County) 21-18, Jr. over Dylan Webb (Hot Springs) 20-13, So. (Fall 2:28)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs
2nd Place - Grey Gilbert of Harding Co
3rd Place - Tanner Davis of Hill City
4th Place - Ryder Bailey of Custer
5th Place - Lincoln Koehn of Philip Area
6th Place - Dylan Meade of Lead-Deadwood
1st Place Match
Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 29-3, Sr. over Grey Gilbert (Harding Co) 33-7, So. (Fall 0:50)
3rd Place Match
Tanner Davis (Hill City) 26-5, Jr. over Ryder Bailey (Custer) 9-9, Fr. (Fall 0:20)
5th Place Match
Lincoln Koehn (Philip Area) 6-13, Fr. over Dylan Meade (Lead-Deadwood) 13-14, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Aiden Schoenhard of Mobridge-Pollock
2nd Place - Demery Hood of Lyman
3rd Place - Dylan Endres of Stanley County
4th Place - Carter Estes of Lead-Deadwood
5th Place - Clancy Adolph of Harding Co
6th Place - Madessi Stedman of Hill City
1st Place Match
Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 28-8, So. over Demery Hood (Lyman) 28-12, So. (Fall 3:54)
3rd Place Match
Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 6-5, Sr. over Carter Estes (Lead-Deadwood) 16-17, Jr. (Fall 1:31)
5th Place Match
Clancy Adolph (Harding Co) 10-22, Fr. over Madessi Stedman (Hill City) 18-11, Sr. (Dec 4-3)