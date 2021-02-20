 Skip to main content
Philip Area wrestlers cruise at 4B regionals
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

  Updated
The Philip Area wrestling team dominated the rest of the field on its way to earning the team title at the Region 4B tournament in Fort Pierre on Saturday.

The Scotties led the way with a team score of 302 points, while Custer was second with 196 and Lyman took third with 120.

Mobridge-Pollock was fourth with 100, followed by Hot Springs (92), Harding County (82), Stanley County (81.5), Bennett County and Hill City tied for eighth with 80 apiece and Lead-Deadwood closed out the top 10 with 73.

The Scotties had 11 wrestlers qualify for the state tournament, with nine of those earning first-place finishes on Saturday.

Kipp Cordes kicked off the day with a victory at 106 pounds, Jace Blasius took the top spot at 113, Ryker Peterson was first at 120 and Jadyn Coller led at 126.

Thane Simons continued the trend for Philip at 132 pounds, followed by Blair Blasius at 145, McCoy Peterson at 152, Burk Blasius at 160, Jesse Hostutler at 182 and Cody Donnelly at 195.

Other qualifiers for the Scotties include Gage Ravellette, who was fourth at 138, and Parker Snyder, who earned second at 170.

The other first-place winners include Chase VanDerBoom of Newell at 138, Caleb Rickenbach (170) and Marcus Harkless (220), both of Hot Springs and Aiden Schoenhard of Mobridge-Pollock at 285.

Boys Basketball

RAPID CITY STEVENS 69, DOUGLAS 61: The Raiders started to pull away in the third and held on in the fourth to earn a tough victory over the Patriots on Saturday.

After taking a 28-23 advantage into the half, Stevens outscored Douglas 21-12 in the third to extend its lead to 14.

The Patriots cut the lead to six in the fourth but couldn’t get over the hump as the Raiders held on.

Kaden Lemer paced Stevens with 17 points, Charles Christensen added 14 points and Jordan Eberlein finished with 12.

Kolin Ray led Douglas with 20 points, Darrell Knight added 17 points and pulled in 11 boards, and Kyle Shields finished with 13 points.

Rapid City Stevens (8-8) will play Sturgis on Thursday, while the Patriots (6-10) will play the Scoopers on Tuesday.

CUSTER 60, HOT SPRINGS 44: The Wildcats picked up their fourth straight win with a victory over Hot Springs on Saturday.

Gage Tennyson led Custer with 17 points, while Jace Kelley chipped in with 17.

The Bison were led by Haedyn Haas, who scored 17 points and Braden Grill, who added 14.

The Wildcats (11-8) will play at Hill City on Monday, while the Bison (6-12) are at Edgemont Monday.

FAITH 71, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 69: Tyson Selby scored the game winner as Faith edged the Comets Saturday night at Hart Ranch.

Jess Harper led the way for the Longhorns with 35 points, Selby added 14 points and Borbin Mackben finished with 10.

Mitch Heidecker paced the Comets with 19 points and 10 boards, Sam Schlabach added 13 points and Presley Myers finished with 11.

Faith (14-5) will host Wall on Friday, while Rapid City Christian, 14-5, host Hot Springs Friday.

4B Regional Wrestling Results

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kipp Cordes of Philip Area

2nd Place - Tray Weiss of Custer

3rd Place - Gage Anderson of Lemmon/McIntosh

4th Place - Gavin Risse of Bennett County

5th Place - Mark Sandquist of Mobridge-Pollock

6th Place - Braydon Oldenkamp of Lyman

1st Place Match

Kipp Cordes (Philip Area) 27-3, So. over Tray Weiss (Custer) 30-9, 8th. (MD 10-0)

3rd Place Match

Gage Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 25-7, 8th. over Gavin Risse (Bennett County) 23-11, 8th. (Fall 3:27)

5th Place Match

Mark Sandquist (Mobridge-Pollock) 19-11, 8th. over Braydon Oldenkamp (Lyman) 18-17, 8th. (Fall 3:59)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jace Blasius of Philip Area

2nd Place - Chase Hanson of Stanley County

3rd Place - Cade Costello of Harding Co

4th Place - Leighton Sander of Custer

5th Place - Jakob Long of Faith

6th Place - Neil Hicks of Bennett County

1st Place Match

Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 22-12, 8th. over Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 26-6, So. (UTB 3-3)

3rd Place Match

Cade Costello (Harding Co) 21-21, So. over Leighton Sander (Custer) 15-21, 8th. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

Jakob Long (Faith) 19-18, Fr. over Neil Hicks (Bennett County) 14-15, 8th. (Fall 0:58)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ryker Peterson of Philip Area

2nd Place - Cade Martian of Harding Co

3rd Place - Landon Woodward of Custer

4th Place - Jacob Harris of Lead-Deadwood

5th Place - Tyce Gropper of Bennett County

6th Place - Easton Robbins of Lyman

1st Place Match

Ryker Peterson (Philip Area) 22-8, Fr. over Cade Martian (Harding Co) 25-15, Jr. (Dec 9-3)

3rd Place Match

Landon Woodward (Custer) 24-14, So. over Jacob Harris (Lead-Deadwood) 22-23, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

Tyce Gropper (Bennett County) 12-18, 7th. over Easton Robbins (Lyman) 8-26, Fr. (Fall 0:30)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jadyn Coller of Philip Area

2nd Place - Pierce Sword of Custer

3rd Place - Hunter Way of Hill City

4th Place - Wyatt Wientjes of Mobridge-Pollock

5th Place - Kellen Griffith of Lyman

6th Place - Lincoln Wickstrom of Harding Co

1st Place Match

Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 24-1, Sr. over Pierce Sword (Custer) 18-14, Jr. (MD 21-8)

3rd Place Match

Hunter Way (Hill City) 19-11, Sr. over Wyatt Wientjes (Mobridge-Pollock) 16-14, Fr. (Fall 2:16)

5th Place Match

Kellen Griffith (Lyman) 32-11, Fr. over Lincoln Wickstrom (Harding Co) 10-25, 7th. (TF-1.5 4:45 (16-1))

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Thane Simons of Philip Area

2nd Place - Braden Weiss of Hill City

3rd Place - Shilo Mowry of Lyman

4th Place - Tyson Durham of St. Thomas More

5th Place - Trey Frost of Stanley County

6th Place - Tristen Fierbach of Lead-Deadwood

1st Place Match

Thane Simons (Philip Area) 27-6, Fr. over Braden Weiss (Hill City) 27-11, Jr. (Fall 0:36)

3rd Place Match

Shilo Mowry (Lyman) 32-6, Jr. over Tyson Durham (St. Thomas More) 19-12, So. (Fall 2:28)

5th Place Match

Trey Frost (Stanley County) 23-10, Sr. over Tristen Fierbach (Lead-Deadwood) 31-12, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Chase VanDerBoom of Newell

2nd Place - Mikael Grace of Custer

3rd Place - Jaxon Johnson of Hill City

4th Place - Gage Ravellette of Philip Area

5th Place - Remmington Ford of Mobridge-Pollock

6th Place - Colton Brady of Stanley County

1st Place Match

Chase VanDerBoom (Newell) 31-5, Jr. over Mikael Grace (Custer) 16-9, Jr. (Fall 2:19)

3rd Place Match

Jaxon Johnson (Hill City) 19-13, Sr. over Gage Ravellette (Philip Area) 14-16, So. (Dec 12-10)

5th Place Match

Remmington Ford (Mobridge-Pollock) 13-18, So. over Colton Brady (Stanley County) 17-17, 8th. (Dec 5-1)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Blair Blasius of Philip Area

2nd Place - Jonathan Lewis of Custer

3rd Place - Tance Wagner of Lyman

4th Place - Kamron Pearman of Mobridge-Pollock

5th Place - Miles Renner of Lead-Deadwood

6th Place - Kolby Denke of St. Thomas More

1st Place Match

Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 20-3, So. over Jonathan Lewis (Custer) 25-7, So. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Tance Wagner (Lyman) 31-13, So. over Kamron Pearman (Mobridge-Pollock) 19-11, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Miles Renner (Lead-Deadwood) 16-9, Fr. over Kolby Denke (St. Thomas More) 13-17, So. (Fall 1:00)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - McCoy Peterson of Philip Area

2nd Place - Ty Allen of Bennett County

3rd Place - Sterling Sword of Custer

4th Place - Rory McManus of Lyman

5th Place - Domenic Lucero of Lead-Deadwood

6th Place - Sean Thompson of Hot Springs

1st Place Match

McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 22-1, Jr. over Ty Allen (Bennett County) 24-12, Jr. (Fall 1:14)

3rd Place Match

Sterling Sword (Custer) 24-17, Sr. over Rory McManus (Lyman) 23-14, Fr. (Fall 2:36)

5th Place Match

Domenic Lucero (Lead-Deadwood) 19-6, Sr. over Sean Thompson (Hot Springs) 5-26, Fr. (Fall 1:00)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Burk Blasius of Philip Area

2nd Place - Parker Noem of Custer

3rd Place - Luke Bodine of St. Thomas More

4th Place - Levi Stover of Stanley County

5th Place - Xavier Wright of Hot Springs

6th Place - Haden Chase Alone of Bennett County

1st Place Match

Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 29-1, Fr. over Parker Noem (Custer) 24-6, Fr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Luke Bodine (St. Thomas More) 15-9, Sr. over Levi Stover (Stanley County) 20-10, Jr. (UTB 12-7)

5th Place Match

Xavier Wright (Hot Springs) 25-18, Jr. over Haden Chase Alone (Bennett County) 24-18, So. (Inj. 0:00)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs

2nd Place - Parker Snyder of Philip Area

3rd Place - Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood

4th Place - Elijah Steele of Custer

5th Place - Mason Heath of Bennett County

6th Place - Isaac McManigal of Lyman

1st Place Match

Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 32-5, Fr. over Parker Snyder (Philip Area) 21-13, Sr. (Dec 10-4)

3rd Place Match

Cody Rakow (Lead-Deadwood) 31-11, Sr. over Elijah Steele (Custer) 9-7, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

5th Place Match

Mason Heath (Bennett County) 25-11, So. over Isaac McManigal (Lyman) 8-24, Fr. (Fall 0:59)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jesse Hostutler of Philip Area

2nd Place - Gunner Johnson of Lyman

3rd Place - Keaton Bissonnette of Hot Springs

4th Place - Richard Long of Harding Co

5th Place - Jesse Bears Heart of Mobridge-Pollock

6th Place - Ace Hahn of Bennett County

1st Place Match

Jesse Hostutler (Philip Area) 27-5, Sr. over Gunner Johnson (Lyman) 34-8, So. (Dec 11-9)

3rd Place Match

Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) 25-9, Jr. over Richard Long (Harding Co) 14-23, Sr. (Fall 0:38)

5th Place Match

Jesse Bears Heart (Mobridge-Pollock) 15-11, So. over Ace Hahn (Bennett County) 20-13, Jr. (Fall 2:24)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cody Donnelly of Philip Area

2nd Place - Caleb McGregor of Newell

3rd Place - Cole Wellner of Mobridge-Pollock

4th Place - Zayne Severyn of Custer

5th Place - Elijah Johnson of Bennett County

6th Place - Dylan Webb of Hot Springs

1st Place Match

Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 26-0, Sr. over Caleb McGregor (Newell) 29-4, Jr. (Fall 1:45)

3rd Place Match

Cole Wellner (Mobridge-Pollock) 19-8, So. over Zayne Severyn (Custer) 26-13, Fr. (Inj. 1:58)

5th Place Match

Elijah Johnson (Bennett County) 21-18, Jr. over Dylan Webb (Hot Springs) 20-13, So. (Fall 2:28)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs

2nd Place - Grey Gilbert of Harding Co

3rd Place - Tanner Davis of Hill City

4th Place - Ryder Bailey of Custer

5th Place - Lincoln Koehn of Philip Area

6th Place - Dylan Meade of Lead-Deadwood

1st Place Match

Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 29-3, Sr. over Grey Gilbert (Harding Co) 33-7, So. (Fall 0:50)

3rd Place Match

Tanner Davis (Hill City) 26-5, Jr. over Ryder Bailey (Custer) 9-9, Fr. (Fall 0:20)

5th Place Match

Lincoln Koehn (Philip Area) 6-13, Fr. over Dylan Meade (Lead-Deadwood) 13-14, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Aiden Schoenhard of Mobridge-Pollock

2nd Place - Demery Hood of Lyman

3rd Place - Dylan Endres of Stanley County

4th Place - Carter Estes of Lead-Deadwood

5th Place - Clancy Adolph of Harding Co

6th Place - Madessi Stedman of Hill City

1st Place Match

Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 28-8, So. over Demery Hood (Lyman) 28-12, So. (Fall 3:54)

3rd Place Match

Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 6-5, Sr. over Carter Estes (Lead-Deadwood) 16-17, Jr. (Fall 1:31)

5th Place Match

Clancy Adolph (Harding Co) 10-22, Fr. over Madessi Stedman (Hill City) 18-11, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

