Philip Area wrestlers cruise at 4B regionals

The Philip Area wrestling team dominated the rest of the field on its way to earning the team title at the Region 4B tournament in Fort Pierre on Saturday.

The Scotties led the way with a team score of 302 points, while Custer was second with 196 and Lyman took third with 120.

Mobridge-Pollock was fourth with 100, followed by Hot Springs (92), Harding County (82), Stanley County (81.5), Bennett County and Hill City tied for eighth with 80 apiece and Lead-Deadwood closed out the top 10 with 73.

The Scotties had 11 wrestlers qualify for the state tournament, with nine of those earning first-place finishes on Saturday.

Kipp Cordes kicked off the day with a victory at 106 pounds, Jace Blasius took the top spot at 113, Ryker Peterson was first at 120 and Jadyn Coller led at 126.

Thane Simons continued the trend for Philip at 132 pounds, followed by Blair Blasius at 145, McCoy Peterson at 152, Burk Blasius at 160, Jesse Hostutler at 182 and Cody Donnelly at 195.

Other qualifiers for the Scotties include Gage Ravellette, who was fourth at 138, and Parker Snyder, who earned second at 170.