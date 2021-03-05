Philip Area wrestling exemplifies hard work, commitment

Last weekend, Philip Area third in the State Class B Boys Wrestling Tournament in Rapid City, leading teams in individual championship winners with three gold medal winners.
A notable accomplishment it would appear, considering that event winner Canton, a four-time consecutive team champion, and Winner, runner-up the past three years, have approximately twice the enrollment of the Western South Dakota school.
Still, "third is third,” long-time coach Philip Area Matt Donnelly said when queried about the achievement.
Donnelly’s response appeared surprising upon first take. Until comes the realization that a winning attitude is all about believing and accepting less is a certain step toward remaining there.
Last year, Philip Area finished eighth at the State Tournament, 169 points behind Winner. This year buoyed by title wins by McCoy Peterson (junior, 152 pounds), Burk Blasius (freshman, 160) and Cody Donnelly (senior, 195), the Scotties narrowed the deficit to a mere 40.5 points.
And next year returns seven place finishers in addition to Peterson and Blasius: junior Kip Cordes (third at state, 106), sophomore Blair Blasius (fifth, 145), freshmen Ryker Peterson (sixth, 120) and Thane Simons (sixth, 132) and 8th grader Jace Blasius (third, 113).
Maybe, just maybe…
“In addition to the seven place finishers coming back, we have some pretty good younger kids who didn’t make the lineup, but could do well next year if they put in the time,” Matt Donnelly said. “After the tournament, I told the kids I was proud of them, and celebrate tonight and then be ready to get ready for next year. We are a young team with only four seniors. And they can’t be satisfied. Nobody else is going to take time off so make improvements, set goals and be ready to work hard toward accomplishing those goals.”
Donnelly, who will step aside as head wrestling coach at the end of the year, pointed out that the long tradition of wrestling excellence borne of hard work and commitment fits the type of kids who typically choose to don the Scottie singlet.
“The kids buy into it. A lot of them are country kids and have that background of working hard, and hands-on stuff. They like to work and wrestling falls right into that,” he said. “And our community has always supported good little kid’s programs and people pushing to make it successful. We take a lot of kids to national tournaments and they get that exposure.”
This year’s gold medal winners exemplified that hard work and dedication to excellence. None perhaps more so than Peterson (26-1 on the year), who suffered a serious injury in a ranch accident a couple of years ago, sat out a last year while recuperating, and then came back to win a state championship in Rapid City.
“It was great to see him come back. He worked extra time to make it happen. He’s not completely healed, but he’s doing well,” Donnelly said. “McCoy, like a lot of our kids, is pretty quiet and chooses to lead by example. He will say something once in a while when he has something to say, but he is not really outspoken.”
As for Burk Blasius (33-1), one of three brothers on this year’s team, the win over top-seeded Jaden Dominisse, a senior from Canton in the championship match was an impressive payback by the talented freshman for an 8-1 loss experienced at the hands of the Canton senior in early January.
“We watched a lot of film and kind of knew what was going to happen in the match,” Coach Donnelly said describing the championship encounter in which Blasius prevailed by 3-2 decision. “And Burk stuck to the plan. He wrestled like he was supposed to and it worked out for him. Actually, we kind of were expecting him to win. Or hoping for it, since we thought he had the tools to do it.”
As for his son Cody’s win at 195, Donnelly struggled to find words to adequately express the emotion of the moment, past and present.
“It was a good win … yeah.”
Donnelly attributes the success of teams over the years to an aggressive and somewhat unique wrestling style.
“We have a wide-open style. Some of the coaches we wrestle against call it a 'Here I come, try to stop me,' approach,” Donnelly said. “We attack from everywhere, and no matter where we are, we are looking for back points. We have more pins from beneath probably than we do from the top. And we do moves that a lot of people aren’t comfortable doing. It’s a style that I acquired in college and fed off that, and the kids like it. And we’ve added to it as we went along.”
Despite the accomplishments attained during his 26 years at the helm of the Philip Area wrestling program, Donnelly expressed a sense of disappointment at stepping aside having never led his team to the top step of the podium.
“To me, it’s been up and down, but it’s been successful for the kids,” Donnelly said. “We didn’t ever bring back a state title to this community. We have had some good teams and seasons didn’t end the way I wanted to. I thought we could have won a state title some time and never did, and I’m disappointed in that.”
Spoken perhaps like a coach, and a team, for whom second or third best, while laudable, is not the goal ever aspired to.
As for Donnelly’s stern assessment of his legacy while heading up the Philip Area wrestling program, those athletes who have come under Donnelly’s tutelage over the years likely disagree.