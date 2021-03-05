Philip Area wrestling exemplifies hard work, commitment

“We have a wide-open style. Some of the coaches we wrestle against call it a 'Here I come, try to stop me,' approach,” Donnelly said. “We attack from everywhere, and no matter where we are, we are looking for back points. We have more pins from beneath probably than we do from the top. And we do moves that a lot of people aren’t comfortable doing. It’s a style that I acquired in college and fed off that, and the kids like it. And we’ve added to it as we went along.”

Despite the accomplishments attained during his 26 years at the helm of the Philip Area wrestling program, Donnelly expressed a sense of disappointment at stepping aside having never led his team to the top step of the podium.

“To me, it’s been up and down, but it’s been successful for the kids,” Donnelly said. “We didn’t ever bring back a state title to this community. We have had some good teams and seasons didn’t end the way I wanted to. I thought we could have won a state title some time and never did, and I’m disappointed in that.”

Spoken perhaps like a coach, and a team, for whom second or third best, while laudable, is not the goal ever aspired to.

As for Donnelly’s stern assessment of his legacy while heading up the Philip Area wrestling program, those athletes who have come under Donnelly’s tutelage over the years likely disagree.

