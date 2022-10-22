Philip boys finish in a cluster to take home Class B cross country state title

HURON — The Philip boys finished in a cluster at the Class B cross country meet on Saturday at Broadland Creek Golf Course.

The Scotties placed two runners in the top 10 and five runners in the top 15 to edge out Northwestern and earn the team title.

“We had tight, pack running,” Philip head coach Ralph Kroetch said. “They run together every day and ran together all summer. You don’t see a group that’s as tight as these guys. That’s the key to their success.”

Philip averaged 17 minutes, 48 seconds in the meet, and there was a 28 second difference between its top finisher in fifth place, Wakely Burns at 17:36.77, and its final runner Asher Peterson, who finished 12th at 18:04.22. Tucker Boe finished seventh at 17:48.82.

“It just feels really cool and means a lot,” Burns said. “This whole year we’ve been telling each to stick together and work together to make this thing happen. Luckily we were able to do that today.”

Burns started to get choked up talking about the effort of his team in the meet and their bond on and off the course. Kroetch said the junior worked through injuries in the summer to return to the course and serve as a team leader.

“He had some struggles over the summer and couldn’t get all of the miles he wanted,” he said. “He had to build his way back with time off and time on the bike. He accepted that he wasn’t always going to be the lead runner and a combination of things put him back on track.”

Kroetch credited the 5,000 miles run by Philip, from the summer to the state meet, for molding the unit into a championship team.

“We do 10-mile runs on the old Cottonwood Road, and stuff like that is key,” Kroetch said. “We go out on a no-traffic road and you can run all day long. These guys get out there and do it and they don’t complain.”

Boys team standings

1. Philip, 20

2. Northwestern, 38

3. Freeman Academy/Marion

4. Ipswich, 55

5. Arlington, 61

Boys individual standings

1. Josiah Schroeder (Canistota), 16:38.25

2. Tavin Schroeder (FMA), 17:06.47

3. Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County), 17:11.7

4. Lincoln Woodring (Northwestern), 17:15.88

5. Wakely Burns (Philip), 17:36.77

6. Silas Holderman (Mitchell Christian), 17:38.18

7. Tucker Boe (Philip), 17:48.82

8. Finley McConniel (FMA), 17:53.08

9. Dawson Hale (Highmore-Harrold), 17:54.36

10. Nathan Melius (Northwestern), 17:55.11

Girls team standings

1. Potter County, 24

2. Arlington, 60

3. Gayville-Volin, 64

4. James Valley Christian, 69

5. Northwestern, 72

Girls individual standings

1. Emery Larson (Chester Area), 18:15.24

2. Ella Boekelheide (Northwestern), 19:19.24

3. Kaelyn Ulschmid (Arlington), 19:22.36

4. Autumn Falls (Highmore-Harrold), 19:25.43

5. Dannika Jaup (Potter County), 20:01.67

6. Jolie Dugan (Jones County), 20:11.99

7. Madisyn Gellhaus (Ipswich), 20:17.34

8. Jada Koerner (FMA), 20:25.73

9. Asia VanDerWerff (Gregory), 20:37.17

10. Ellie Olsen (Deubrook Area), 20:38.94