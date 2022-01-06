Philip girls earn much-needed win over New Underwood after slow start to season

NEW UNDERWOOD — Entering Thursday’s Region 7B matchup with New Underwood, the Philip girls basketball team was searching for an identity following a disappointing start to the season, which was derailed by COVID-19 issues during the holiday break that caused players to miss time and practices to be held with minimal numbers.

And though the Lady Scotties are still honing in on an identity, rotating players in and out and finding cohesive sets to put on the floor, they made strides in a defensively sound 42-29 victory on the road to snap a 19-day losing skid.

“We’ve just been switching it up and doing some different defenses, just kind of changing it up, and they played a lot better,” Philip head coach Colt Fitzgerald said. “We’re trying to mix kids together who will gel, and we’re kind of struggling with that right now. Tonight looked a lot better. They were having fun and that’s the big thing I told them; at the end of the day it’s still a game, no matter what happens.”

Copper Lurz, the only three-year starter for the Lady Scotties (3-4), led all scorers with 18 points, adding five rebounds, while freshman Josie Jones added eight points and seven rebounds and Ember Gabriel chipped in seven points and nine boards.

“We haven’t won in a while, and with us being sick that whole week we took off Christmas, it really hurt us,” Lurz said. “We got back on it Monday and we worked hard. It was good to have this win tonight.”

Gabby Miller, a 5-foot-10 forward/center who regularly brought the ball up the court and facilitated the Tigers’ (2-4) offense, tallied 11 points, while Mikala Olic notched five points.

“Copper floats around out there a little bit, we prepared for it, we just missed our open girls cutting to the basket. We froze a little bit under the pressure,” New Underwood head coach Dallas Richter said. “If we could’ve had some of the plays that we had ready for them and had some of those easy baskets, it would’ve helped us get going and into a better flow.”

The two squads traded corner 3-pointers in the opening quarter, Philip’s coming from Lurz and New Underwood’s from Miller, before the Lady Scotties went on a 10-0 run at the end of the first period and into the first minute of the second to take a 16-6 lead.

Four of their points were picked up off offensive rebounds, despite being outsized by the Tigers under the boards.

“We’re used to being out-heighted because we don't have much height, so we work really hard to stay big on defense and be bigger than the other team,” Lurz said. “After a shot, you have to find a body, and it’s really important in a zone (defense) to find a body and box them out, and that’s what we’ve been working on.”

Olic end Philip’s run with a deep 3 and Miller followed with her second shot from deep to cut it back to a four-point contest before the Lady Scotties outscored the Tigers 9-2 in the final minutes of the half, aided by a steal and fastbreak layup from Gabriel and a turnaround jumper by Lurz, for a 25-14 advantage at intermission.

Lurz had 13 points midway through the game, while Miller had 10, accounting for 71% of New Underwood’s first-half total.

“You’ve got to make shots,” Richter said. “And the best thing you can do is continue to get to those positions so you can get those good shots, and hopefully our girls will stay confident and keep shooting.”

Allison Williams (three points) opened the second half with a 3 for Philip, and Caitlynn Poirier (three points) drilled one for New Underwood as the Lady Scotties held onto their manageable lead and the Tigers struggled to cut into it.

Lurz, who was kept quiet in the third quarter, tallied five straight points to start the fourth off a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer. Jones also helped salt away the win with a bucket off an offensive rebound.

“New Underwood has so much height, it’s unbelievable. I don’t know what the hell they have in the water here,” Fitzgerald said chuckling. “We did a pretty good job for three quarters of finding them and putting a body on them. I can live with that.”

Philip is back in action Saturday with a home game against Oelrichs (1-3), while New Underwood hosts Lead-Deadwood (0-7) Friday.

