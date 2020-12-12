Philip girls top RC Christian in OT; Comet boys blow out Scotties

Olivia Kieffer’s late-game heroics helped the Rapid City Christian girls' basketball team climb back from a six-point deficit in the final two and a half minutes of regulation to extend its battle with Philip into overtime.
But after Kieffer was sent to bench with five fouls in the final 42 seconds of the fourth quarter, there was little she could do as Lady Scotties junior Copper Lurz’s layup served as the only field goal of the extra period as her squad narrowly beat the Lady Comets 66-65 in the squads’ season openers Saturday at Hart Ranch.
“We had our opportunities way prior to that,” said Joe Kieffer, making his RC Christian head coaching debut. “At the game it just is what it is. We played the way we played. We didn’t give ourselves the ability to finish the way we wanted to, but anybody could’ve won.”
Lurz led Philip (1-0) with 26 points and added seven rebounds, Mallory Vetter earned 14 points and Dylin Terkildsen chipped in 12 points.
Kieffer scored a game-high 28 points for RC Christian (0-1), including 18 in the second half and 11 in the fourth quarter, and collected four steals, six assists and seven rebounds. Alexa Ham picked up 12 points and eight boards, and Abby Pierce poured in 10 points.
The Lady Comets built their largest lead of the game with a Kieffer 3-pointer in the second quarter to go up 29-16. The Lady Scotties came roaring back, however, as Lurz put up eight straight points in the frame and collected 13 in the period to get her team back with three, 38-35, at halftime.
A 3 from Lurz in the third quarter gave Philip its first lead since the contests’ opening minute, which it extended to a 51-45 advantage heading into the final frame, where the Lady Scotties were ahead 57-51 before Kieffer nailed a corner 3-pointer, stole a pass and finished at the net and dished out an assist to Savannah Armendariz to put RC Christian back in front 58-57 with 2:15 left in regulation. She then hit back-to-back layups to level the game at 62-62 before being nabbed with a reach-in violation to foul out ahead of overtime.
Lurz’s lone layup gave the Lady Scotties a 64-63 lead before Vetter went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line to make it a 66-63 contest. Armendariz then hit two clutch free throws to make it a one-point affair, and Sam Thomson’s defensive rebound set up the Lady Comets with a chance to pull off the victory, but after two missed shots the final buzzer sounded, giving Philip the narrow win.
“We truly only have six varsity players, so it always has to be next player up. When Olivia fouled out, the other players needed to step up, and I thought they did an O.K. job,” Joe Kieffer said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’ll get better. I’m disappointed with how the game ended, but I use it to fire us up to do better and that’s what we’re going to do.”
RC Christian hosts Wall on Tuesday, while Philip travels to Faith.
RC CHRISTIAN BOYS 89, PHILIP 26
Sam Schlabach scored 18 points and Presley Myers tallied 15 as the Rapid City boys basketball team rolled past Philip 89-26 in their season opener Saturday at Hart Ranch.
“With us being upperclassmen I expected us to come out and play like we’re capable of,” Comets head coach Kyle Courtney said. “We have a lot of things to work on still, but I was pleased with the intensity I saw.”
Myers added seven rebounds and three steals to his stat line for RC Christian (1-0), while Carson Glassbrenner scored 10 points, Wilson Kieffer and Ian Clewey had nine points each and Mitch Heidecker and Avery Wipf added eight each.
Jesse Fillingim led Philip (0-1) with 10 points off a 3-point play and a 3-pointer, and Layton Terkildsen chipped in six points.
The Comets got off to a torrid start by going on a 16-0 run to open the contest thanks to a 3-point play by Schlabach and a 3 from Myers. Leading 23-8 after the first quarter, they strung together nine straight points to build a 28-point advantage and hit a pair of 3s in the closing minutes of the first half to make it 56-19 at intermission.
With a running clock in the second half, RC Christian outscored Philip 33-7 in the final two quarters for the blowout victory.
“That’s one of the things I anticipated going into the season, that we’d be pretty deep,” Courtney said. “I think that with the kind of style we want to play, up and down the floor, that’s an advantage. We need that.”
RC Christian hosts Wall on Tuesday, while Philip travels to Faith.
