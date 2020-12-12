Philip girls top RC Christian in OT; Comet boys blow out Scotties

Olivia Kieffer’s late-game heroics helped the Rapid City Christian girls' basketball team climb back from a six-point deficit in the final two and a half minutes of regulation to extend its battle with Philip into overtime.

But after Kieffer was sent to bench with five fouls in the final 42 seconds of the fourth quarter, there was little she could do as Lady Scotties junior Copper Lurz’s layup served as the only field goal of the extra period as her squad narrowly beat the Lady Comets 66-65 in the squads’ season openers Saturday at Hart Ranch.

“We had our opportunities way prior to that,” said Joe Kieffer, making his RC Christian head coaching debut. “At the game it just is what it is. We played the way we played. We didn’t give ourselves the ability to finish the way we wanted to, but anybody could’ve won.”

Lurz led Philip (1-0) with 26 points and added seven rebounds, Mallory Vetter earned 14 points and Dylin Terkildsen chipped in 12 points.

Kieffer scored a game-high 28 points for RC Christian (0-1), including 18 in the second half and 11 in the fourth quarter, and collected four steals, six assists and seven rebounds. Alexa Ham picked up 12 points and eight boards, and Abby Pierce poured in 10 points.