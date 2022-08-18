Philip hopes to stay healthy following injury-plagued 2021

Philip head football coach Chandler Sudbeck has good reason to feel encouraged as the 2022 season gets ready to kick off.

Sudback, who is headed into his fourth year coaching the Scotties, has nearly all of his offense back from the 2021 team. The big thing in his mind is for his team to stay healthy this year.

“We were riddled with injuries bad last year,” Sudbeck said. “We were undefeated going into Wall and played them pretty well. Then we played Kadoka and had five starters go down. It changed our whole season.”

Philip opened the 2021 campaign 2-0 but limped to a 3-6 finish. Though snake-bitten last year, the energy around this team makes it feel like fortunes may change for the Class 9A Scotties, who have a bye week this week before opening the 2022 season against rival Wall.

“We return basically our whole offense, besides our quarterback,” Sudbeck said. “We have the potential to do great things. It seems like all the puzzle pieces are coming together. We’ve had some good early practices. The kids are working hard. We can critique the little things right away.”

The Scotties lost quarterback Chayson Schofield to graduation last spring, but junior Lane Kuchenbecker, a 5-foot-10, 150-pound junior, filled in as signal-caller last year for the Scotties while Schofield was battling a shoulder injury.

Kuchenbecker had no snaps under center when he took over for Schofield and threw for over 130 yards against Kadoka Area.

“He showed he was confident enough to do the right things last year, and he’s ready to play,” Sudbeck said.

Sudbeck will lean on a trio of talented seniors to lead the Scotties this season. Sam Hand, a 6-foot2, 180-pound tight end/defensive end, is a talented pass-catcher. Gage Ravallette, at 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds, will play key roles up front at center and linebacker. Jesse Fillingim, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound wide receiver and defensive back, is a receiving threat on the outside.

“Sam is a kid who, if you need him to make a play, he’ll get it done,” Sudbeck said. “Gage isn’t real big, but he’s smart, tough and athletic enough to make up for it. Jesse is super-fast and agile and has great hands. He’ll make the big play when we need it.”

Philip has a tough and talented group of juniors who played key roles for the Scotties last season.

Layton Tirkildsen, a 5-foot-10, 180-pounder, will play running back on offense and go between inside linebacker and defensive back on the other side of the ball. At 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, Ryker Peterson is another ball carrier for Sudbeck. He’ll play outside linebacker on defense.

Philip has a deep group up front on the offensive line. Ravallette will lead his team with juniors Colden Kramer, a 5-foot-9, 170-pounder, and Jess Jones, at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, and talented sophomore guard Jensen Fitch, who at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds brings size to the front.

Look for freshmen Cole Finn, an athletic 6-foot, 200-pound lineman, and William Crowser, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound running back/defensive back to have an impact, too.

Philip has long been known for playing smash-mouth football out of the Power-I formation, but Sudbeck said he might throw the ball more with Kuchenbecker under center.

“We might be able to mix things up a little bit,” Sudbeck said. “Put a little twist on things.”

Defensively, look for the Scotties to play a balanced front, bring eight players into the box on a 4-4 look. But Philip can go to a three-man front, too.

“We’re not scared to drop to a three-man front,” Sudbeck said. “Our secondary can make up for it if they have to.”

Sudbeck expects Wall, which enters the season tied for second in Class 9AA in the preseason media poll, as the favorite to take the Great Western Plains Conference crown. He tabbed Kadoka Area as another contender, but that he also expects his Scotties to fight for top honors.

“I think we have a great shot as well,” Sudbeck said.

After a bye this week to start the season, Philip gets its shot at Wall on the Scotties’ home turf on Aug. 26.

“You have to beat the best to be the best,” Sudbeck said. “You might as well get it done right away.”

Philip 2022 Season Schedule

Fri, Aug. 26 - vs. Wall

Fri, Sept. 2 - vs. Bennett County

Fri, Sept. 9 - at Jones County

Fri, Sept. 16 - at Dupree

Fri, Sept. 23 - vs. New Underwood

Fri, Sept. 30 - vs. Kadoka Area

Fri, Oct. 7 - at Newell*

Fri, Oct. 14 - at White River

*Class 9A game