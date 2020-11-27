Photographer Bill Groethe's family seeks help after falls leave him bedridden

The family of South Dakota Hall of Fame photographer Bill Groethe is seeking the community’s help after recent falls left him bedridden.

The goal is to raise $19,200 for three months of home health care, according to a GoFundMe page established for the 97-old-year Rapid City man who has captured some of Western South Dakota's most iconic images.

Donors who contribute $50 or more can receive a t-shirt bearing a well-known Groethe saying: “I've had a lifetime of turning negatives into positives.”

“After three consecutive falls, he is struggling to get stronger and is frustrated that he has not been able to work at doing what he loves at this time,” his family wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Any amount raised will be utilized for keeping Bill safe, happy, and healthy. We want to make sure that he is receiving the care he needs so that he can keep getting stronger.”

The lifelong Rapid City resident is best known for his exclusive photos of the last reunion of nine Oglala Sioux survivors and descendants of the 1876 Battle of Little Bighorn and for documenting the carving of Mount Rushmore.