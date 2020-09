× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Angels and Denver Buffaloes came away with the titles Monday during the 14th Annual Mike Coley Invitational baseball tournament at Pete Lien Memorial Field and McKeague Field.

In the 48-over division, the Angels defeated the Denver Buffaloes 9-1.

In the 58-over division, the Denver Buffaloes rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat the St. Louis Patriots 6-5.

