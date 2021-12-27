Piedmont couple earns top honor from American Forest Foundation

Decades of protecting and improving 320 acres of forest has earned a Piedmont couple the honor of being named the American Forest Foundation’s 2021 National Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year.

Bob Burns and Mary LaHood were selected from more than 70,000 certified tree farmers for their stewardship of the forest that is just west of Rapid City and surrounded by the Black Hills National Forest.

“To be considered for the Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year award, individuals must exhibit exceptional forest stewardship to protect and improve our forest resources, and must promote forest stewardship within their communities,” states a news release from the American Forest Foundation.

Burn’s great-grandfather purchased the land in 1887 while helping build the first railroad through Piedmont Valley. The land remained vacant until Burn’s father built a home on it in 1956.

Burns had been taking forestry classes at Rutgers University when his father died in 1969, which was when he became interested in managing the 320-acre property.

It wasn’t until Aug. 15, 1994, that the couple, who were pregnant with their fourth child at the time, took on a larger role in forestry management. That’s when the Stagebarn Fire broke out.

“It started on National Forest Service land as we’re surrounded by forest service on three sides,” Burns recalled. “As it crept down the hill it blew up when it reached our property.”

At around 1 a.m., Burns drove down to the Stagebarn school, which was being used as headquarters, to see if he could be of assistance to the firefighting efforts.

Burns said he knew many of the Forest Service personnel onsite and was enlisted to guide an operator in creating a fire line through the length of the LaHood-Burns tree farm to cut off the fire that was encroaching upon a subdivision with a lone escape route.

Thanks to his bulldozing efforts and a thinned area that goes the length of their property, which was funded through a cost-sharing program with the state, the fire never reached the subdivision.

“That’s where the fire dropped to the ground,” Burns said.

“That got us much more interested in protecting our property from fire and protecting neighboring properties. Homes were saved, lives were saved.”

Since then, the family’s forestry management practices became much more extensive. Their projects over the years have included spraying and moving for weed control, timber harvests, fencing in aspen stands to protect from deer browsing, a cut-and-chunk project to deal with pine beetle infestation, tree and shrub planting for wildlife food, pine removal, thinning and creating fuel breaks.

“In some ways we do work all year, but it’s not every day by any means,” Burns said. “But we’re doing something every year. Sometimes it’s me doing the work, sometimes it’s the family. We also hire help through the cost-sharing program for the larger areas. Pine trees come up really thick after they’re cleared out. We’re constantly trying to take care of regeneration.”

LaHood said the land, which is assessed as agricultural, takes a different kind of farmer than the one that comes to mind in South Dakota.

“Our harvest is every 20 to 25 years. I think it takes quite a special person to tend a crop for decades,” she said. “We’ve just plotted out and planned out our next five years of projects. It depends on what’s happening in that particular area of what we do. Maybe they’re really young trees and they need to be thinned out to a certain degree, maybe they’re getting close to being commercially harvested.”

LaHood said other projects have included opening up areas for meadow enhancement by leaving just the hardwoods standing in a certain area – a project that helped water flow through an old spring, which brought in an assortment of wildlife to the area, including mountain lions and elk, which the couple caught on trail cameras.

“It’s not like flowing water like a creek like other people have, but it’s dripping water in this rock hollow, LaHood explained.

Such conservation efforts help boost recreation and tourism as a whole for the Black Hills as well, she explained.

“If folks can’t maintain that acreage it gets sold and gets broken up into housing areas. It’s important for tourism too,” LaHood said. “I think what a lot of people don’t realize is when you’re driving through the Black Hills you're passing places like ours, family farms that are maintaining the aesthetics of the hills and managing it for fire protection.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.