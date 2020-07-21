Piedmont firefighter identified as victim in crash near Union Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A firefighter with the Piedmont Fire Department has been identified as the victim in a two-vehicle crash near Union Center in Meade County on Saturday.

Blake Williams, a 26-year-old from Piedmont, died at the scene, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.

“Blake was a huge asset to our agency in so many ways, being both on the structure side and on the wildland fire crews,” the fire department wrote on its Facebook page. “He was well respected and most of all he was an amazing friend to so many.”

The crash occurred at mile marker 75 of Highway 34, five miles west of Union Center at 7:42 a.m., the release says.

Williams was driving a sedan eastbound on the highway when he crossed the center line and into a tractor-trailer pulling an empty gravel trailer. Williams, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

Melvin Frank, the 57-year-old tractor-trailer driver from Lemmon, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

William’s funeral will be held at the James Kjerstad Arena at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City at 1 p.m. on Thursday, according to the fire department. It will be followed by a procession to the Piedmont Cemetery. The procession route will be posted Wednesday to the department’s Facebook page.

