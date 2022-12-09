Pierre girls down Stevens with interior offense

By the time the Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team got their offense into a groove Friday night, it was already the fourth quarter and their deficit was just too large to climb out of.

Head coach Adam Dannenbring made some adjustments and the Raiders responded, outscoring No. 5 Pierre T.F. Riggs 14-9 in the final frame, but up until then the Governors used double-digit offensive rebounds, second-chance points and an efficient field-goal percentage to build enough of a lead and come away with a 58-46 win at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

“I thought we did an O.K. job of making them take a tough first shot. I thought we did a terrible job of boxing them out,” Dannenbring said. “It says they have 11 offensive rebounds but it felt like they had 11 at halftime, and they probably scored 15 points off those.”

Taaliyah Porter led Stevens (1-1) with 15 points on 3 of 11 shooting, going 8 for 10 at the free-throw line, while Hailey Oswald tallied 12 with a 7-for-7 free-throw rate and Macey Wathen chipped in eight points and nine rebounds. The Raiders shot 22.4% from the floor, struggled again from 3-point range, going 5 for 21, but knocked down 18 of 24 free throws.

Remington Price paced Pierre (1-0) with 15 points on 4 of 10 shooting, while Reese Terwilliger recorded a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds and Ryann Barry added 12 points. The Governors collected 11 offensive boards and shot 46.5% from the floor.

“We talked about that before the game; we’ve got to make sure we box them out and only give them one shot,” Dannenbring said. “When we give them one shot and we get out and run, good things happen for us. That’s going to be the key to our whole season.”

For the second straight game, Stevens struggled to find buckets early and didn’t hit their first field goal for nearly the first seven minutes of the contest when Finley Love tallied a layup off an offensive rebound after Pierre built a double-digit lead at 15-5. Oswald converted all three free-throw attempts she was granted after getting fouled on a shot from deep trying to beat the first-quarter buzzer, and Love opened the second with a jump shot to cut the Raiders’ deficit to one possession at 15-12.

The Governors responded with a 7-2 run and maintained their lead through halftime as Porter picked up six straight points, including the first 3 of the night for the Raiders, and Halle Peterson drilled a shot from deep. After Price drained a 3 in the final minute of the period, Pierre got the ball back and Price ran down the floor in the waning seconds and sank a midrange jumper with 2.5 ticks left to give her squad a 34-23 advantage at intermission.

Six different players scored points as the Governors opened the second half with an 11-2 burst, which included an 8-0 run, to extend their lead to 20 at 45-25 more than midway through the third quarter.

The Raiders started to get their offense rolling after that and outscored the Governors 21-13 in the final 11:05 of regulation. Isabell Higgins found a bucket after snagging an offensive rebound in the closing seconds of the third, Wathen and Brittany Jones knocked down 3s and Porter finished a steal and fastbreak chance with an easy layup as they cut their deficit down to as little as 10 in the fourth quarter.

“They had some kids who made some shots, and you’ve got to give them credit. They’re a bunch of seniors and they’re a solid team,” Dannenbring said of Pierre, which is carrying six seniors. “We can take some learning lessons from this, and hopefully we come back tomorrow and we play better.”

Stevens is back in action Saturday, hosting Aberdeen Central (0-1) at 1:30 p.m.