Pierre girls win Raider Invite golf tourney

The weather finally relented and allowed the area girls' golf teams to compete Thursday with the Raider Invitational at Meadowbrook Golf Course.
Pierre came away with the team title with an 18-hole score of 377, 15 strokes ahead of Spearfish. Rapid City Stevens was third with a 428, with Lakota Tech fourth at 594. Rapid City Central did not have a complete team.
Individually, Ellie Jo Simpson of Pierre led the way with an 88, shooting a 42 on the back nine. Lady Govs teammate Haley Nadeau finished with a 91, followed by Alyson Kennedy of Spearfish at 93 and Cadence Kilmer of Spearfish with a 95.
Pierre's Madilyn Brakke was sixth with a 97, while Lauren Knapp of Stevens and Spearfish's Kaylene Delahoyde tied for sixth with 99s. Hadley Hart and Andrea Mosteller of Pierre finished with 101s and Kamyrn Shull of Stevens was 10th with a 103.
Up next for the Class AA golfers is the Pierre Invitational on Tuesday.
STM's Rylan Horning wins at Belle Fourche
Several of the Class A girls' golfers got back in action Thursday at the Belle Fourche Invitational at the Belle Fourche Country Club.
Rylan Horning of St. Thomas More finished with an 88 to capture the individual scorecard, one stroke ahead of Jessi Schroeder of Hot Springs.
Sydney Olstad of Hot Springs placed third with a 90, while Emily Kandolin of St. Thomas More was fourth with a 94 and Madi Rystrom of Lead-Deadwood was fifth, also with a 94. Ava Krush of Hot Springs placed sixth with a 101.
Up next for the Class A golfers is the Douglas Invitational Tuesday.
Track and Field
Custer meet moved to Rapid City
Area track and field athletes competed in the Custer Invitational Thursday, but not in Custer. The meet was moved to O'Harra Stadium in Rapid City.
Several thinclads came away with two wins each in individual events.
In the girls' competition, Cerington Jones of New Underwood came away with wins in the 200-meter dash (25.96 seconds) and the 400 (57.24).
Emma Thurness of Rapid City Stevens won the long jump at 16 feet, 2 inches, and the high jump at 4-8.
Kellyn Kortemeyer of Custer continued her strong showing in the throws, winning the shot put at 44-7½ and the discus at 133-0.
Also coming away with wins in the girls' competition were Brooklyn Jurgens of Stevens in the 100 (13.75), Jade Ecoffy of Red Cloud in the 800 (2:30.95), Ashlan Carlow of Red Cloud in the 1,600 (5:58.10), Alexis Stolicker of Douglas in the 3,200 (13:07.70), Morgan Peterson of Edgemont in the 100 hurdles (17.88), Portia Wiebers of New Underwood in the 300 hurdles (50.13), Josey Wahlstrom of Custer in the pole vault (8-0) and Mataya Ward of Belle Fourche in the triple jump (33-9¾).
Aiden Giffin of Belle Fourche won a pair of events to lead the boys' field. Giffin captured the 100 (11.27) and the 400 (51.01).
Other boys' winners were Jace Kelley of Custer in the 200 (23.74), Jonathan Burkhalter of Bison in the 800 (2:07.24), Cody Farland of St. Thomas More in the 1,600 (4:34.29), David Tuttle of Lakota Tech in the 3,200 (11:07.85), Coy Anderson of New Underwood in the 110 hurdles (18.30), Nolan Saufley of Custer in the 300 hurdles (45.60), Ethan Jensen of Belle Fourche in the high jump (6-0), Winston Prill of St. Thomas More in the pole vault (10-6), Gage Tennyson of Custer in the long jump (21-5¼), James Pierce of Lead-Deadwood in the triple jump (42-9½), Isaac Perkins of Stevens in the shot put (46-10) and Dossen Elmore of Custer in the discus (141-1).
Up next for many of the area teams in the Pierre American Legion Relays and the Wall invitational, both Friday.
Boys tennis
Raiders stay unbeaten with two road wins
Rapid City Stevens went 2-0 on Thursday at the Aberdeen Rezatto Rumble in Aberdeen, beating Aberdeen Roncalli 9-0 and Aberdeen Central 6-2. The flight 6 singles match was tied at one set a piece before rain stopped the match. The match will be completed at the Rapid City Invite next Friday.
Michael Tang went 2-0 on the day to earn his 98th and 99th career singles win. Also going 2-0 on the day were Asa Hood at No. 3 singles, Thomas Postma at No. 4 and Conor Cruse at No. 6.
The road trip continues on Friday with matches in Yankton at 9 a.m. (MDT) and against Sioux Falls Lincoln at 3 p.m.
Central falls twice on the road
Rapid City Central dropped a pair of road contests Thursday, falling to Watertown 9-0 and Brookings 8-1.
The Cobblers lone win came at No. 5 singles when Cole Jandreau defeated Adiya Tummala 6-4, 6-3.
Central returns to action Friday at the Rezatto Rumble in Aberdeen, taking on Aberdeen Roncalli at 10:30 a.m.
Baseball
Scoopers fall twice to Gillette
The Sturgis High School club baseball team dropped two contests to the Gillette American Legion team Thursday night at Strong Field.
Gillette won the opener 3-1 before taking the nightcap 7-3 in eight innings.
In the first game, Gillette scored one run in the third inning and two more in the fifth. The Scoopers lone run came in the bottom of the seventh.
Sturgis had just two hits, singles by Owen Cass and Kelton Olson, while Kain Peters had the only RBI.
David Anderson took the loss on the mound, giving up five hits and two runs in four innings, striking out nine. Olson went the final three innings, giving up one run on four hits.
In the second game, the Scoopers led 2-1 through six innings before the Roughriders scored one run in the top of the seventh and five more in the eighth to pull away. Strugis closed the scoring with one run in the bottom of the eight.
The Scoopers had six hits by six players, with Beau Peters and Anderson knocking in one run each.
Sturgis, 4-7, hosts Rapid City Central Monday.