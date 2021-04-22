Pierre girls win Raider Invite golf tourney

Sydney Olstad of Hot Springs placed third with a 90, while Emily Kandolin of St. Thomas More was fourth with a 94 and Madi Rystrom of Lead-Deadwood was fifth, also with a 94. Ava Krush of Hot Springs placed sixth with a 101.

Up next for the Class A golfers is the Douglas Invitational Tuesday.

Track and Field

Custer meet moved to Rapid City

Area track and field athletes competed in the Custer Invitational Thursday, but not in Custer. The meet was moved to O'Harra Stadium in Rapid City.

Several thinclads came away with two wins each in individual events.

In the girls' competition, Cerington Jones of New Underwood came away with wins in the 200-meter dash (25.96 seconds) and the 400 (57.24).

Emma Thurness of Rapid City Stevens won the long jump at 16 feet, 2 inches, and the high jump at 4-8.

Kellyn Kortemeyer of Custer continued her strong showing in the throws, winning the shot put at 44-7½ and the discus at 133-0.