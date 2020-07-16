Pierre off to strong start with two shutout wins

Pierre Post 8 is off to a strong start in the Veterans Classic with a pair of dominating wins Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Pierre earned a pair of shutout wins, 8-0 over the Post 320 Shooters and 14-0 over Sioux Falls West Post 15.
Against the Shooters, AJ Goeden pitched a five-hitter, walking one and striking out three.
Andy Gordon, Matt Lusk and Jack Van Camp all had two hits for Post 8, while Ashton Dahl had three hits for the Shooters.
Against Sioux Falls West, Lincoln Keinholz gave up just three hits, walking one and striking out six.
Andrew Coverdale had four hits for Pierre, while Garrett Stout, River Iverson and Maguire Raske all had two hits. Stout had a solo home run and a RBI single in the first inning. Goeden also had four RBI for Post 8.
Alliance, Neb., earned a split on Thursday in the Pete Lien bracket, stopping the Post 122 Expos 9-4, but falling to Sioux Falls East 10-7.
Against the Expos, JJ Garza led the way with three hits, while Trevor DuBray had two hits and four RBI and Caeson Clarke had two hits.
Wilson Kieffer knocked in a pair of runs for the Expos.
Sioux Falls East rallied from a 7-6 deficit after five innings with two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings. Tyler Boyum, Garren Heinert and Jaden Feterl all had two hits and two RBI for East, while Ferterl had a solo home run in the top of the fourth.
Clarke led Alliance with two hits and three RBI, while DuBray knocked in one run with two hits and Collin Schrwayer added two hits.
The Expos got their split on the day with a come-from-behind 11-9 win over Miles City. Post 22 trailed 8-4, but scored five runs in he bottom of the fourth and after Miles City tied the game at 9-9, took the lead again with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Harrison Good, Easton Ogle and Hayden Holec all had two hits, with Ogle, Jacob Solano and Kieffer all driving in two runs.
Cory Browso had three hits and two runs batted in for Miles City and Kade Mosley drove in three runs on two hits.
The 406 Flyers came back from a two-run deficit to topple the Post 320 Shooters 12-8 in the Fitzgerald bracket. The Flyers broke open the game with a six-run sixth.
For the Flyers, Dalton Boehler had four hits and four RBI and Michael Curl had two hits and two runs batted in.
For the Shooters, Bryan Roselles and Joseph Corwin had three hits each, while Haden Lieghty and Jett Wetzler had two RBI each.
