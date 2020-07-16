Pierre off to strong start with two shutout wins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pierre Post 8 is off to a strong start in the Veterans Classic with a pair of dominating wins Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Pierre earned a pair of shutout wins, 8-0 over the Post 320 Shooters and 14-0 over Sioux Falls West Post 15.

Against the Shooters, AJ Goeden pitched a five-hitter, walking one and striking out three.

Andy Gordon, Matt Lusk and Jack Van Camp all had two hits for Post 8, while Ashton Dahl had three hits for the Shooters.

Against Sioux Falls West, Lincoln Keinholz gave up just three hits, walking one and striking out six.

Andrew Coverdale had four hits for Pierre, while Garrett Stout, River Iverson and Maguire Raske all had two hits. Stout had a solo home run and a RBI single in the first inning. Goeden also had four RBI for Post 8.

Alliance, Neb., earned a split on Thursday in the Pete Lien bracket, stopping the Post 122 Expos 9-4, but falling to Sioux Falls East 10-7.

Against the Expos, JJ Garza led the way with three hits, while Trevor DuBray had two hits and four RBI and Caeson Clarke had two hits.

Wilson Kieffer knocked in a pair of runs for the Expos.