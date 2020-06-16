Pierre picks up a pair of wins over Stars

Fast starts lifted Pierre Post 8 to a pair of American Legion baseball wins over Rapid City Post 320 Tuesday at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
Post 8 scored all six runs in the second inning in the 6-5 win in the opener, before jumping out to a 6-2 lead after two innings en route to a 7-2 win in the nightcap.
The losses dropped Post 20 to 3-8, while Post 8 moved to 5-3, winners of three straight games.
In the first game, Pierre scored six runs in the second inning, and it proved to be enough although Post 320 rallied back to nearly catch Post 8.
The Stars scored a run in the third inning and two in each of the fourth and sixth innings, and had runners on first and second with one out in the top of the seventh, but couldn't get the baserunners home.
Tate Walker had two of the Stars' five hits and one RBI, while Lane Darrow also had an RBI.
Cade Hinkle had twp hits and two RBI for Post 8, while Lincoln Keinholz knocked in a pair of runs.
Logan Miller took the loss on the pound for Post 320, giving up all six runs (three earned) on six hits in 1 2/3 innings. Henry London pitched the final 4 1/3 innings, giving up just one hit.
Aaron Booth earned the win, giving up five runs on five hits in five innings, with Matt Lusk getting the save with two scoreless innings.
In the second game, Post 8 scored four times in the opening frame and never really was threatened.
The Stars did cut the lead in half in the top of the second on RBI singles by Wyatt Hunt and Gage Darrow, but Pierre came right back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning and scored the game's final run in the bottom of the fourth.
For the second straight game, the Stars had just five hits, this time by five different players. Stout led Post 8 with three hits, while Grey Zabel had two RBI.
Carson George took the loss for Post 320, giving up six hits and all seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. Only two runs were earned as Post 320 committed five errors. James Rogers gave up one hit in the final 1 2/3 innings.
Jake Meyer picked up the win in relief of Elliot Lief, who only lasted one inning, giving up the two runs. Meyer went four innings and gave up four hits. AJ Goeden pitched the final inning for Pierre.
Post 320 returns to action this weekend at the Omaha Tournament.
Titans fall twice to Sioux Falls West
The Sturgis Titans kept their offense going, but dropped a pair of games to Sioux Falls West Tuesday night in Winner.
West rallied in both games, stopping Sturgis 20-15 and 10-9 in the nightcap, scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh.
In the opener, the Titans jumped out to a 11-6 lead after three innings, only to see Sioux Falls score 14 runs in the final four innings to get the win.
David Anderson and Dustin Alan both had three hits for the Titans, with Anderson knocking in two runs to one for Alan. John Fischer had two hits and three RBI, including a two-run home run in the second inning. Dylan Gillespie and Ridge Inhofer had two hits and two RBIs each, with Gillespie hit a two-run home run in thethird inning.
Colton Cruickshank also had a pair of hits for the Titans.
Ethan Behrend, Dylan Hanson and Gabe Stahl all had two hits each, with Hanson knocking in four runs and Behrend with three RBI. Connor Rysavy, with a two-run home run in the four inning, had five RBI on his two hits.
The Titans looked as if it would get the split, scoring six runs in the second inning and building a 9-5 lead before West came roaring back in its last at-bat.
West tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with two outs on a two-run Sturgis error and won the game on a RBI single by Mitchell Willis.
Gillespie had three hits and one RBI for Sturgis, with Anderson, who hit a three-run home run in the second inning, adding two hits and three RBI. Fischer, Alan and Gage Murphey all had two hits.
Hanson, Willis and Billy Chatwell all had two hits for Sioux Falls West.
Sturgis, 12-4, returns to action Thursday hosting Spearfish to open the Sturgis Baseball Rally Tournament that runs through Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!