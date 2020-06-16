Pierre picks up a pair of wins over Stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fast starts lifted Pierre Post 8 to a pair of American Legion baseball wins over Rapid City Post 320 Tuesday at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.

Post 8 scored all six runs in the second inning in the 6-5 win in the opener, before jumping out to a 6-2 lead after two innings en route to a 7-2 win in the nightcap.

The losses dropped Post 20 to 3-8, while Post 8 moved to 5-3, winners of three straight games.

In the first game, Pierre scored six runs in the second inning, and it proved to be enough although Post 320 rallied back to nearly catch Post 8.

The Stars scored a run in the third inning and two in each of the fourth and sixth innings, and had runners on first and second with one out in the top of the seventh, but couldn't get the baserunners home.

Tate Walker had two of the Stars' five hits and one RBI, while Lane Darrow also had an RBI.

Cade Hinkle had twp hits and two RBI for Post 8, while Lincoln Keinholz knocked in a pair of runs.

Logan Miller took the loss on the pound for Post 320, giving up all six runs (three earned) on six hits in 1 2/3 innings. Henry London pitched the final 4 1/3 innings, giving up just one hit.