Pierre topples Douglas for 3rd straight win

BOX ELDER — One play into the game against four-time defending state champion Pierre, the Douglas Patriots were on the move.
Douglas senior Payton DeWitt took the handoff on the opening play of the game for a 42-yard run to the Pierre 31-yard line. The Patriots, however, went backwards on the rest of the drive and the Governors moved ahead and ran away with a 43-0 win Friday night at Dave Broadie Field at Patriot Stadium.
The loss dropped the Patriots to 0-4, while the Governors, ranked second in Class AA, are 3-1.
"I think that first play shows that when we take our steps and get downhill and have a nice read, we can do good things, we can do great things," Douglas head coach Dan Maciejczak said. "But we keep hurting ourselves. It is not one person, it is a group effort. I don't know if we are young. I don't know if we are out of shape. I haven't pinpointed it and I can't. We do a lot of things that prevent us from moving the ball in a positive direction."
Led by Lincoln Kienholz’s four touchdown passes in the first half, the Governors scored three times in each quarter for a 41-0 halftime lead, and added a fourth-quarter safety for their third straight win.
"I thought we weren't very sharp last week (21-6 win over Sturgis). We missed a lot of throws. We just did a lot of things that were uncharacteristic," Pierre coach Steven Steele said. "I think that was the biggest challenge for our team this week was to come out and just play the way that we know we are capable of playing."
After stopping the Patriots on downs on that first drive, it was all Pierre from that point on. Kienholz connected on his first TD pass from 6 yards out to Cade Kaiser to cap a 9-play, 61-yard drive.
After a three-and-out, Jayden Wiebe took the ensuing punt 55 yards to the end zone and the Govs were quickly out to a 14-0 lead with 5:25 remaining in the first.
Pierre would earn its third first-quarter score with 19 seconds remaining on a wide-open 14-yard TD pass from Kienholz to Jack Merkwan, the first of his two first-half touchdown receptions.
The Douglas defense had a couple of stops, but Pierre regained its momentum on a 50-yard TD pass from Kienholz to Brecken Krueger with 5:53 until halftime.
Pierre would get two more scores in the first half — a 25-yard pass to Merkwan and a 1-yard touchdown run by Brock Moser. That drive was set up on 25-yard run by Kienholz to the 1.
After a scoreless third quarter with a running clock, the Governors got two more points to open the fourth when the snap got past the Douglas punter and out of the end zone for a safety.
The Patriots again struggled to follow up positive plays, not only on that first drive, but in the game as a whole. Douglas finished unofficially with 95 yards of offense, all on the ground. DeWitt had 80 yards on 16 carries.
"Our defense did a good job of being physical," Steele said. "We jumped out of the gap on that first play and they made it count. The great thing was the effort was there to go chase him down and not let him get in the end zone. We just found ways to continue to push them back on d."
Maciejczak said that they move the ball and do some things, then it is "can we put two plays together? Can we put three plays together?" he said.
Pierre finished unofficially with 346 yards of offense. Kienholz was 11-of-17 passing for 215 yards and the four TDS, while the Governor running game had 131 yards on 23 carries. Kienholz also led the team in rushing with 71 yards on seven rushes.
Maciejczak said the Governors are a team that once they get in rhythm, they are hard to stop. After all, he added, they are the four-time defending state champions.
"They had a bad week last week. When you watch on film, they dropped some balls and stuff. Hats off to them, they are a great football team and well coached," he said. "It was a good test for us, we just have to keep working hard and keep trying to get better."
Pierre returns to action next Friday at Yankton before hosting three of their final four games, closing with unbeaten Aberdeen Central and a good Brookings team.
"We're still a very young team," Steele said. "A lot of our guys this was their fourth varsity football game. We know we have to continue to progress and grow throughout the whole season. We feel we are on a good trajectory now but we have a long ways to go."
Douglas is at St. Thomas More Friday at 6 p.m.
"Our kids are going to play hard and we're going to work hard," Maciejczak said. "We're going to do whatever we possibly can do it get ready for them. We just have to make sure we keep preparing hard and not get down on our losses and hopefully at some point this swings into a positive manner for us."