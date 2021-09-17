Pierre topples Douglas for 3rd straight win

"Our defense did a good job of being physical," Steele said. "We jumped out of the gap on that first play and they made it count. The great thing was the effort was there to go chase him down and not let him get in the end zone. We just found ways to continue to push them back on d."

Maciejczak said that they move the ball and do some things, then it is "can we put two plays together? Can we put three plays together?" he said.

Pierre finished unofficially with 346 yards of offense. Kienholz was 11-of-17 passing for 215 yards and the four TDS, while the Governor running game had 131 yards on 23 carries. Kienholz also led the team in rushing with 71 yards on seven rushes.

Maciejczak said the Governors are a team that once they get in rhythm, they are hard to stop. After all, he added, they are the four-time defending state champions.

"They had a bad week last week. When you watch on film, they dropped some balls and stuff. Hats off to them, they are a great football team and well coached," he said. "It was a good test for us, we just have to keep working hard and keep trying to get better."

Pierre returns to action next Friday at Yankton before hosting three of their final four games, closing with unbeaten Aberdeen Central and a good Brookings team.